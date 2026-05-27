Buriram United retain Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup after 3-1 aggregate win over Selangor

Buriram United defended their regional title by beating Selangor 2-1 in the second leg, securing a 3-1 aggregate victory in the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup. The match featured early goals from Syahir Bashah and Suphanat Mueanta, with Theerathon Bunmathan delivering the decisive volley.

Buriram United confirmed their dominance in Southeast Asian club football on Wednesday night by retaining the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup after a two‑leg showdown with Malaysia side Selangor.

The Thai champions arrived at the second leg in Buriram with a one goal cushion from the first encounter and sealed the trophy with a 2 to 1 victory at the Buriram Stadium, bringing the aggregate score to three to one. The atmosphere was electric as a capacity crowd witnessed a blend of tactical discipline and individual brilliance that highlighted the growing quality of the regional competition.

From the opening whistle both teams pressed forward, but it was Selangor who drew first blood in the eighteenth minute when midfielder Syahir Bashah unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box that slipped past Buriram keeper Neil Etheridge and levelled the aggregate tally. The early goal sparked a surge of energy from the home side and forced Selangor to regroup under pressure.

Nine minutes later Buriram responded through young forward Suphanat Mueanta who capitalised on a quick counter‑attack, finding space on the left flank before cutting inside and slotting the ball beyond Selangor goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel. The goal restored the hosts' advantage and shifted the momentum in their favour. In the second half Buriram continued to dominate possession and created several scoring chances.

The decisive moment arrived in the fifty‑fifth minute when veteran defender Theerathon Bunmathan joined the attack and launched a spectacular volley from the edge of the area that sailed into the top corner, leaving the Malaysian keeper no chance. The strike not only put Buriram two goals clear on the night but also gave them a comfortable three‑goal lead on aggregate, effectively sealing the championship.

Selangor managed to pull one back later in the match, but the deficit proved insurmountable and the final whistle confirmed Buriram United as back‑to‑back Shopee Cup champions. The victory was celebrated by the club's supporters and highlighted the strategic growth of Buriram United, whose blend of experienced internationals and promising local talent has set a benchmark for clubs across the Asean region.

The win also underscored the importance of the competition in promoting football development and fostering rivalries that attract fans from neighboring countries. Both coaches praised the quality of the contest, noting that the tactical battles and individual performances made for an entertaining climax to the tournament.

Looking ahead, Selangor will return to Malaysia with valuable experience and a renewed focus on strengthening their squad for future continental challenges, while Buriram United will look to build on their success and aim for further regional glory in the upcoming season





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Buriram United Selangor FC Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup Regional Football

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