Bukit Kiara Longhouse Redevelopment to Provide Free Homes for 98 Families as PAS Confirms PN+ Agenda Continuity

The Federal Territories Minister has announced the redevelopment of the Bukit Kiara longhouse, which will grant 98 families free homes and convert part of the land into public open space. Meanwhile, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has affirmed that the Perikatan Nasional Plus (PN+) agenda will proceed despite PAS ending its political cooperation with Bersatu. He stated that PN+ aims to unite various opposition parties under a common front ahead of the next general election, with PAS already having ties with Parti Wawasan Negara and reviewing applications from Pejuang and Berjasa.

The redevelopment of the Bukit Kiara longhouse will provide 98 families with free homes , and part of the land will be designated as public open space , according to the Federal Territories Minister.

In a separate political development, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has stated that the Perikatan Nasional Plus (PN+) agenda will continue despite PAS ending its political cooperation with Bersatu. Tuan Ibrahim explained that the move has created more space for opposition parties to collaborate under the PN+ framework.

"PN+ is an initiative to establish cooperation with various political parties that want to be with PN," he said. He noted that PAS's good relationship with Parti Wawasan Negara, founded by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, marks the beginning of this more open approach. The party will also consider applications from other parties, including Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Berjasa.

"We are opening the door to cooperation with all parties to ensure the Opposition has one voice in facing Pakatan Harapan in the next general election," he added, emphasizing that all parties in the arrangement must share a common position on elections and political work. When asked about the formal announcement of the PN+ strategic pact, Tuan Ibrahim said it would be decided at the appropriate time.

Reports indicate that PAS had previously been working on forming PN+, involving existing component parties such as Bersatu and the movement led by Hamzah. On June 8, PAS announced it was ending political cooperation with Bersatu, raising questions about the direction and continuity of the proposed PN+ arrangement





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bukit Kiara Longhouse Redevelopment Free Homes Public Open Space PAS PN+ Perikatan Nasional Plus Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man Bersatu Opposition Coalition Malaysian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anwar hails ‘historic’ Bukit Kiara housing breakthroughThe prime minister describes the longhouse redevelopment as a model for people-centred governance, and approves RM1 million to subsidise maintenance costs for its residents.

Read more »

Govt allocates RM1m for Bukit Kiara longhouse resettlement upkeep, DBKL to manage maintenance, says AnwarKUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The government has approved RM1 million for residents involved in the Bukit Kiara longhouse resettlement and redevelopment project, with Kuala Lumpur City...

Read more »

‘Bukit Kiara project shows fair housing solution is possible’Carey Island lies just off Selangor's west coast, low and flat against the Strait of Malacca. More than a century ago, this was a mangrove swamp - tidal, waterlogged and inhospitable. In the early 1900s, the land was gradually reclaimed, transforming an intertidal landscape into one of Malaysia's most enduring agricultural estates.

Read more »

Bukit Kiara longhouse redevelopment to give 98 families free homesThe redevelopment of the Bukit Kiara longhouse will provide 98 families with free homes, while part of the land will be gazetted as public open space, said the Federal Territories Minister. The redevelopment is part of the government's efforts to provide affordable housing to the people. The project will also include the development of a transit-oriented development (TOD) project in Cheras, which will provide residents with seamless access to public transport and retail conveniences.

Read more »