Bukit Kiara longhouse redevelopment to give 98 families free homes

Kulai BN chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor has dismissed claims that Pakatan Harapan assemblymen in Johor did not receive allocations from the state government. The Bukit Kiara longhouse redevelopment project will provide 98 families with free homes, with part of the land to be gazetted as public open space.

Kulai BN chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor has dismissed claims that Pakatan Harapan assemblymen in Johor did not receive allocations from the state government.

He said the RM200,000 annual allocation given to opposition assemblymen is evidence that the state government is transparent in its dealings with all parties. Mohd Jafni also stated that various applications submitted by opposition representatives had been approved, and the Johor government took a professional approach to administration regardless of political affiliation. He added that some quarters were attending state meetings and seeking government assistance, only to claim otherwise during the election season.

Mohd Jafni also mentioned that Bukit Batu incumbent Arthur Chiong Sen Sern had earlier apologised and withdrawn his claim that he did not receive any allocation from the state government this year. Chiong, PH's candidate for the Bukit Batu seat in the July 11 state election, admitted that he had made a mistake while speaking at the launch of the Bukit Batu election machinery in Taman Putri last Saturday.

On a separate note, the Bukit Kiara longhouse redevelopment project will provide 98 families with free homes, with part of the land to be gazetted as public open space. This was announced by the Federal Territories Minister. The redevelopment project aims to provide better living conditions for the residents of the longhouse, which has been in existence for many years. The project will also involve the construction of new amenities and facilities for the residents.

The Federal Territories Minister stated that the project is part of the government's efforts to improve the living conditions of low-cost housing residents in the Federal Territories. The redevelopment project is expected to be completed soon, and the residents of the longhouse are looking forward to their new homes





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Bukit Kiara Longhouse Redevelopment Free Homes Public Open Space Federal Territories Minister

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