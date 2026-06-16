The redevelopment of the Bukit Kiara longhouse will provide 98 families with free homes, while part of the land will be gazetted as public open space, said the Federal Territories Minister. The redevelopment is part of the government's efforts to provide affordable housing to the people. The project will also include the development of a transit-oriented development (TOD) project in Cheras, which will provide residents with seamless access to public transport and retail conveniences.

Bukit Kiara longhouse redevelopment to give 98 families free homes , part of land to be gazetted as public open space , says FT minister Transport Minister Anthony Loke is seen during the launch of The Linque Cochrane at Cochrane MRT Station in Cheras , Kuala Lumpur, June 15, 2026.

The Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and IJM Land will develop a new transit-oriented development (TOD) project in Cheras named The Linque. Marking MRT Corp's first TOD initiative in the Klang Valley with an estimated gross development value of RM600 million, The Linque comprises approximately 586 serviced apartment units along with curated retail space that is directly connected to the Cochrane MRT station.

Aimed at providing residents with seamless access to public transport and retail conveniences, The Linque will be located above the station, which also offers direct access to the wider MRT network, including the Kajang line, which has recorded the highest ridership per day to date. According to MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim, the project also reflects its commitment to creating long-term value around transport infrastructure and its community.

One of its most distinctive features is its direct basement-to-concourse connection, a first-of-its-kind feature for an MRT-integrated residential development, allowing residents to access the rail network conveniently without needing to step outdoors. This is the kind of connectivity that TOD is meant to deliver, where public transport is not simply nearby, but fully integrated into the way people live, move and connect every day.

He pointed out that another distinctive feature of the collaboration is MRT Corp's active involvement throughout the planning and design process of the project since signing the joint development agreement in December 2025. Rather than adopting a traditional landowner-developer relationship, MRT Corp has worked closely alongside IJM Land in shaping the development concept, ensuring that design, connectivity and placemaking considerations remain fully aligned with the long-term objectives of the MRT network.

He added that they had also gone through several vetting processes before settling on IJM Land due to its positive track record. The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke as well as IJM Land CEO Datuk Tony Ling Thou Lung.

During his speech, Loke said the development, which is in line with the Ministry of Transport's objectives and policies, also reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that strategic public assets are utilised in ways that maximise benefits for the rakyat and the economy. Through our network and its surrounding land - where it can be developed into real estate, into shopping malls and into other kinds of projects so that it could bring value back to the government and at the same time, can create more ridership for the MRT network.

He also urged other developers to work together to create connected pedestrian networks that extend beyond individual project boundaries, linking stations with surrounding buildings, destinations and public spaces





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Bukit Kiara Longhouse Redevelopment Free Homes Public Open Space Transit-Oriented Development TOD Cheras Klang Valley MRT Corp IJM Land

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