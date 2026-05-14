Bukit Aman NCID Dismantles Drug Distribution Syndicate in Pulau Langkawi

The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) dismantled a drug distribution syndicate in Pulau Langkawi, leading to the arrest of 191 individuals.

Shah Alam police confirm wanted man in Bukit Kemuning teen assault case has history of rape, robbery and holding another captive The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) dismantled a drug distribution syndicate in Pulau Langkawi with the arrest of 191 individuals, including several ‘key figures’ in Op Langka.

The special operation was launched on April 10 following intelligence gathering and detailed investigations into drug trafficking activities on the island. 231 raids were carried out in Pulau Langkawi and the Klang Valley, involving various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Raids were also conducted at a house hosting ‘private parties’, where police arrested three local men and seven Thai women, and seized 82 grammes of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder, 12.5 grammes of ecstasy pills, 12.5 grammes of Erimin 5 pills, and four grammes of ketamine





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