Budget-Friendly Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Deep Integration and Long Battery Life

Lenovo's new true wireless earbuds, the Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, offer a budget-friendly audio option at 599 yuan ($88) with a temporary launch discount. They come with 12.2mm dynamic drivers, ANC up to 40dB, three microphones, and IPX4 water resistance. Lenovo has added deeper integration with its existing hardware, instant pairing, and dual-device connectivity. The earbuds provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge with ANC turned off, stretching to 36 hours with the charging case. Fast charging is supported, providing roughly two hours of playback from a 10-minute top-up, with a full charge taking about an hour.

Lenovo is adding to its Yoga lineup with a new pair of true wireless earbuds . Launched this week in China, the Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are a budget-friendly audio option priced at 599 yuan ($88), with a temporary launch discount bringing them down to 509 yuan ($75).

The earbuds feature 12.2mm dynamic drivers and offer active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB. For voice and video calls, each bud is equipped with three microphones. Lenovo says it is using voiceprint recognition and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to isolate the user's voice from background room noise during meetings. The design is straightforward.

The earbuds come in a pale off-white color, weigh 4.7 grams each, and have an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they can handle light rain or sweat. The charging case is a basic rounded pebble shape. Lenovo has added deeper integration with its existing hardware to differentiate these earbuds. Opening the case triggers instant pairing, and connecting them to a Lenovo Yoga PC brings up a dedicated pop-up notification, mirroring the ecosystem features typically seen from Apple or Samsung.

They also support dual-device connectivity across different operating systems, allowing users to switch between a laptop and a smartphone with a triple-tap on the earbud. Settings, ANC modes, and touch controls can be customized directly via the Lenovo PC Manager software. Coming to the battery life, the earbuds provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge with ANC turned off, stretching to 36 hours with the charging case.

If you keep ANC enabled, those numbers drop to 4.5 hours per charge and 24 hours total. Fast charging is supported, providing roughly two hours of playback from a 10-minute top-up, with a full charge taking about an hour. Xiaomi launches a portable coffee machine that can brew up to 400 cups on a charge. Edifier launches FitBuds Turbo earbuds with LDAC, 49dB ANC & 40h battery life.

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Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Earbuds Noise Cancellation Battery Life Deep Integration Instant Pairing Dual-Device Connectivity Customizable Settings ANC Modes Touch Controls Water Resistance Fast Charging Battery Life With ANC Enabled Battery Life With ANC Turned Off Charging Case Xiaomi Portable Coffee Machine Edifier Fitbuds Turbo Earbuds LDAC ANC Battery Life

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