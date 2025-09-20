Budget 2026 to Prioritize Investment, Automation, and High-Paying Jobs in Malaysia

Budget 2026 will focus on attracting investment, boosting automation and digitalization, and creating better-paying jobs for Malaysians, according to the Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The upcoming Budget 2026 is poised to prioritize initiatives aimed at fostering increased investment, enhancing automation and digitalization across industries, and generating more high-paying job opportunities for the Malaysian workforce. Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong, speaking at the Good Job Career Fair held at the University of Reading, EduCity, confirmed that his ministry has already submitted its proposals to the Finance Ministry.

He clarified that the ultimate decisions regarding the budget's specifics will be made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim prior to its official presentation scheduled for October 10th. Liew emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to these strategic objectives, stating the core aim is to cultivate better employment prospects for Malaysians and to catalyze the widespread adoption of advanced technologies like automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digitalization throughout various sectors of the economy. This proactive approach is viewed as crucial for accelerating Malaysia’s evolution into a technology-driven economic powerhouse. The transition, he explained, necessitates a shift in the nation’s global image, moving away from simply being recognized as a trading nation to a hub of innovation and creation. This means the focus will be on cultivating Malaysian intellectual property and groundbreaking innovations, shifting the paradigm from ‘Made in Malaysia’ to ‘Made by Malaysia,’ signifying a more profound level of indigenous design, development, and production.\Further underscoring Malaysia’s economic resilience and promising trajectory, Liew highlighted the country's impressive export performance, which has surpassed the RM1 trillion mark, despite facing considerable global economic challenges. This remarkable achievement, he noted, is partially attributed to the strategic relocation of companies to Malaysia, a trend fueled by the China Plus One strategy, observed over the past two to three years. The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry has also released data revealing robust trade figures for the first eight months of 2025. Malaysia’s overall trade performance exhibited a robust growth of 3.8% year-on-year, reaching a total value of RM1.98 trillion. The export sector demonstrated strong momentum, with exports rising by 3.9% to reach RM1.03 trillion. Simultaneously, imports saw a positive increase of 3.6%, amounting to RM945.62 billion. Significantly, the milestone of RM1 trillion in exports was achieved in August, a month earlier than in the preceding year of 2024, driven primarily by strong performance in several key sectors. These include electrical and electronic products, machinery, optical and scientific equipment, and palm oil products, all contributing significantly to the country’s overall economic advancement and illustrating the diversification and strength of its export base. The proactive strategies and investment in key sectors are crucial for maintaining this positive growth trend and ensuring long-term economic prosperity for Malaysia. The government's commitment to innovation and technology is paving the way for a more competitive and resilient economy.\The upcoming budget reflects the government's commitment to future-proofing Malaysia's economic landscape. The emphasis on fostering a technology-driven economy is more than just a policy; it's a strategic imperative. It involves attracting high-value investments, which in turn stimulates job creation and skills development, benefiting the Malaysian people. The move towards 'Made by Malaysia' is a crucial step towards achieving greater self-reliance and global competitiveness. This shift encourages indigenous innovation, which can foster homegrown industries and create sustainable job opportunities. Moreover, the focus on enhancing automation and digitalization is vital for increasing productivity and efficiency in all sectors. This technological advancement empowers businesses to streamline processes, reduce costs, and remain competitive in an evolving global market. The robust export performance further demonstrates the effectiveness of existing strategies and the attractiveness of Malaysia as an investment destination. The government's proactive approach, including the China Plus One strategy, has attracted a diverse range of companies, boosting trade and creating employment opportunities. This positive trajectory highlights the importance of maintaining a stable and business-friendly environment to attract further investments, and the budget plays a significant role in shaping this environment. The government's vision is to create a more resilient, dynamic, and prosperous Malaysia that thrives on innovation, technology, and a skilled workforce, ensuring a brighter economic future for all Malaysians. The strategic focus on these key areas is essential for navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities presented by an increasingly interconnected global economy, allowing Malaysia to take a leading role in regional and global economic affairs. The consistent growth in exports, driven by technological advancements and strategic investments, underscores the positive impact of government policies and reinforces the nation's commitment to long-term economic success





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Budget 2026 Investment Automation Digitalization Job Creation

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MOH proposes ward upgrades and rural healthcare stipends for Budget 2026Ministry of Health seeks Budget 2026 funding for third class ward improvements and increased allowances for rural healthcare workers nationwide.

Read more »

Malaysia’s maritime sector profitable but faces infrastructure strain, industry seeks Budget 2026 boost, says SAMKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Malaysia’s shipping industry sees its outlook remaining positive as the nation is well-positioned to benefit from the reshoring and realignment of...

Read more »

Indonesian parliament set to approve bigger 2026 budget for PrabowoPETALING JAYA: This is not the way to treat two-time Paralympic badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou.

Read more »

Malaysian shipping industry positive on outlook, eyes support from Budget 2026KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s shipping industry sees its outlook remaining positive as the nation is well-positioned to benefit from the reshoring and real...

Read more »

Pulau Pinang umum kenaikan cukai tanah bermula 1 Januari 2026Kerajaan negeri Pulau Pinang umum kadar baharu cukai tanah berkuat kuasa 2026, dengan kenaikan sehingga 200% bagi sesetengah kategori.

Read more »

NUTP proposes 12 key education initiatives for Malaysia’s Budget 2026National Union of Teaching Profession recommends increased funding for preschools, teacher training, and hardship allowances in Budget 2026 proposals.

Read more »