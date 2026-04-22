Bubbles O2 Sponsors Negeri Sembilan Football Club with RM500,000 Deal

Natural mineral water producer Bubbles O2 has become a new sponsor of Negeri Sembilan Football Club (NSFC), providing a three-year sponsorship worth RM500,000. The partnership aims to support the team’s performance and hydration needs, reflecting growing corporate confidence in NSFC’s potential.

Negeri Sembilan Football Club (NSFC) has secured a significant sponsorship from Bubbles O2 , a natural mineral water producer, in a ceremony held at the Negeri Sembilan State Operations Room, Wisma Negeri in Seremban.

This strategic partnership represents a vital boost for the management and performance of the NSFC squad, affectionately known as “Hobin Jang Hobin,” within the local football scene. The collaboration extends beyond mere financial support, with Bubbles O2 committed to ensuring the team’s hydration needs are comprehensively met throughout the training season and during competitive matches.

The sponsorship, valued at RM500,000 in cash and kind over a three-year period, signifies a growing confidence in the potential and direction of NSFC from the corporate sector. Faliq Firdaus, the Chief Executive Officer of NSFC, expressed his belief that this partnership reflects the corporate sector’s faith in the club’s potential and future trajectory.

He highlighted the anticipated benefits of Bubbles O2’s high-oxygen mineral water, expecting it to provide optimal physical support to players, enabling them to maintain peak performance levels. Faliq Firdaus emphasized that the involvement of Bubbles O2 is not solely about financial contribution but a shared vision for the continued growth of Negeri Sembilan football. He expressed hope that the quality hydration support will aid in player recovery and overall fitness. Present at the sponsorship handover were Datuk Mohd.

Zafir Ibrahim, Deputy President of the Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS), Datuk Arifin Marzuki, Chairman of Bubbles O2 Sdn. Bhd. , and Abdul Aziz Arifin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The presence of key figures from both organizations underscored the importance of this collaboration.

Abdul Aziz Arifin, CEO of Bubbles O2, articulated the company’s commitment to social responsibility, stating that as a company operating in Rantau, it is their duty to give back to the local community. He clarified that the cheque presentation was more than a symbolic gesture, representing a long-term commitment to supporting sports development, particularly football, in Negeri Sembilan. Abdul Aziz believes that sports play a crucial role in uniting people and fostering discipline and identity among the younger generation.

Datuk Arifin Marzuki added that Bubbles O2 is prepared to increase the sponsorship value if the Negeri Sembilan team demonstrates improved performance and achieves top rankings in the local league. This willingness to invest further demonstrates a strong belief in the team’s capabilities and a desire to contribute to its success.

The Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan and Chairman of NSFC, Utama Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, was also present, signifying the state government’s support for the partnership and the team’s endeavors. This sponsorship is expected to have a positive ripple effect, not only enhancing the performance of NSFC but also promoting a culture of sports and well-being within the Negeri Sembilan community





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