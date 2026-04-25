Buakaw Defeats Chinese Challenger, Solidifies Muay Thai Legend Status

43-year-old Muay Thai icon Buakaw Banchamek secures a points victory over a younger Chinese opponent at T-Fight All Star 2026 in Malaysia, proving age is no barrier to success. The event also raised RM100,000 for charity.

Buakaw Banchamek, a legendary figure in the world of Muay Thai , has once again demonstrated his prowess by defeating a young challenger from China in a compelling and action-packed bout.

The 43-year-old veteran leveraged his extensive experience and masterful ring control to secure a points victory over his significantly younger opponent. The atmosphere within the stadium was electric from the moment both fighters entered the arena, fueled by the enthusiastic cheers of a packed audience anticipating a thrilling main event. Throughout the contest, Buakaw exhibited superior tactical awareness and maintained a consistent offensive pressure, ultimately impressing the judges with his skill and determination.

This victory further solidifies his status as a global icon of Muay Thai, proving that age is no barrier to competing at the highest level of the sport. The T-Fight All Star 2026 event, where this remarkable fight took place, was enhanced by seven additional captivating matches featuring a diverse lineup of local and international fighters. Organizers have hailed the success of this event as a testament to Malaysia’s capability to host world-class international competitions.

They emphasized that the full attendance at T-Fight clearly demonstrates Malaysia’s ability to successfully manage large-scale events and expressed their ambition to attract even bigger names to future tournaments. Plans are currently in the preliminary stages, but there is strong confidence that T-Fight can establish itself as a competitive force alongside other prominent international combat sports events, providing Malaysia with its own dedicated platform for the promotion of martial arts.

The vision is to create a sustainable and thriving ecosystem for combat sports within the country, attracting both athletes and fans from around the globe. The event wasn't just about sporting excellence; it also served as a platform for social responsibility. Beyond the thrilling fights and the demonstration of Malaysia’s event hosting capabilities, the T-Fight All Star 2026 tournament also made a significant social impact.

Proceeds from ticket sales and Pay-Per-View purchases amounted to a substantial RM100,000 donation to the Pengaman PDRM Autism Centre. This charitable contribution underscores the event’s commitment to giving back to the community and supporting important social causes. The organizers highlighted the importance of using the platform of combat sports to raise awareness and provide assistance to vulnerable groups within society. This initiative demonstrates a holistic approach to event management, combining sporting entertainment with social responsibility.

The success of T-Fight 2026 is expected to pave the way for future events that continue to prioritize both athletic competition and community engagement. The event has set a new benchmark for combat sports events in Malaysia, showcasing the country’s potential to become a leading destination for martial arts enthusiasts and a hub for charitable initiatives





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