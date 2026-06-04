BTS Sells Out Kuala Lumpur Concert Tickets in Hours: ARMY Membership Presale Breaks Records

The BTS (방탄소년단) ARIRANG World Tour's Kuala Lumpur leg has set a new record, with tickets selling out within hours of the ARMY Membership Presale's opening. Fans' enthusiasm and dedication led to over 1.3 million users queuing for tickets, highlighting the global phenomenon that is BTS.

The BTS (방탄소년단) phenomenon is truly global, with the K-pop sensation selling out tickets for their upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur within hours of the first presale.

The group's highly anticipated return to Malaysia after a decade will take place at the TM National Stadium on December 12 and 13, 2026, as part of their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour. Tickets, priced between RM338 and RM1,288, were snapped up by eager fans during the ARMY Membership Presale, which opened on June 3, 2026, at 11 am. Fans' enthusiasm was evident, with some even resorting to internet cafes to secure fast internet speeds for the ticketing process.

Over 1.3 million users were reportedly in the queue for tickets, dwarfing the waiting room numbers for the Singapore show's presale on the same day. Despite the presale running until 10 pm, all tickets were sold out by 3:30 pm. Fans still have more chances to secure seats, with the Trip.com presale and Live Nation presale ongoing on June 4, 2026, followed by the general sale on June 5, 2026.

Prior to the presale, an influencer sparked controversy by claiming to have received 'insider' tickets, but Live Nation Malaysia clarified that no such tickets exist and reminded the public to purchase from authorized platforms only. With the overwhelming demand, it's likely that BTS will sell out both nights at the 87,000-capacity stadium, with fans already calling for an extra show





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Music BTS ARMY Membership Presale Kuala Lumpur Concert ARIRANG World Tour Ticket Sales

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