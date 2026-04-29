BTS Concerts Boost South Korean Tourism: Visitors Stay Longer, Spend More

A government analysis shows that foreign tourists attending BTS concerts in South Korea stayed significantly longer and spent more money than average inbound tourists, highlighting the economic impact of K-pop and 'hallyu' on the nation's tourism sector. The government plans to leverage this popularity to promote tourism to regional areas.

Seoul – A recent government analysis reveals that international tourists visiting South Korea specifically for concerts by the globally renowned K-pop group BTS demonstrated significantly longer stays and higher spending habits compared to the average inbound tourist.

The comprehensive study, conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute and the Korea Tourism Organisation, utilized a multifaceted approach, incorporating on-site surveys, detailed telecommunications data, and credit card transaction records from the two most recent BTS performances held within the country. The findings underscore the substantial economic impact of ‘hallyu’ – the Korean Wave – and its potential to drive tourism growth beyond the capital city of Seoul.

The analysis focused on two key concert events. The first, a celebratory performance held on March 21st in Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun area to commemorate BTS’s comeback, attracted foreign attendees who averaged an impressive 8.7-day stay. These concertgoers spent an average of 3.53 million won (approximately US$2,377) during their visit. This represents a considerable increase when contrasted with the average inbound tourist in the first quarter of the year, who stayed for 6.1 days and spent 2.45 million won.

The difference equates to an extra 2.6 days of stay and an additional 1.08 million won in expenditure per visitor. The second set of concerts, a three-night event held earlier this month in Goyang, a city located just northwest of Seoul, also yielded positive results. Attendees of these concerts averaged a 7.4-day stay and spent 2.91 million won. The economic ripple effect around Goyang Stadium, the concert venue, was particularly noteworthy.

Data from mobile and card transactions indicated a dramatic surge in foreign visitor numbers – a 35-fold increase – and a corresponding 38-fold rise in spending during the concert period compared to the same period in the previous year. This clearly demonstrates the power of large-scale entertainment events to stimulate local economies.

The South Korean government is actively strategizing to capitalize on the widespread global appeal of Korean pop culture, encompassing not only K-pop music but also Korean dramas, films, and video games, to broaden the reach of tourism throughout the nation. The goal is to encourage visitors to explore regions beyond Seoul, distributing the economic benefits more widely.

Kang Jung-won, a tourism policy official at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasized the clear correlation between large-scale ‘hallyu’ performances and increased regional tourism.

‘We have confirmed that large-scale ‘hallyu’ performances have a clear effect in attracting visitors to regions,’ she stated. To further this initiative, the ministry is planning a two-week welcome event in June, specifically timed to coincide with upcoming BTS concerts in Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city. This event aims to incentivize overseas visitors to extend their trips and discover the diverse attractions of other parts of the country.

The government’s long-term vision involves seamlessly integrating foreigners’ cultural experiences with a wider range of cultural tourism offerings, ultimately encouraging longer stays and deeper engagement with Korean culture. This includes promoting regional festivals, historical sites, and culinary experiences. The success of the BTS concerts serves as a compelling case study for future tourism promotion strategies, highlighting the potential of leveraging popular culture to drive economic growth and enhance the country’s global image.

The data collected will be instrumental in refining these strategies and maximizing the impact of future ‘hallyu’ events





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