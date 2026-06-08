Brunei Swears In New Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers for Four-Year Term

Brunei Darussalam held a formal swearing-in ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman for its newly appointed Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, who will serve a four-year term. The event, attended by the Sultan and senior royal family members, followed a royal decree announced earlier, with key portfolios distributed among seasoned and new leaders covering national security, economy, social policies, health, education, and foreign affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony for Brunei Darussalam's new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers for a four-year term took place at Istana Nurul Iman on Monday (June 8) in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah , Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Also in attendance were His Royal Highness Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office; His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Malik, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office; His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Her Royal Highness Princess Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The letter of appointment was read by Deputy Permanent Secretary (Civil Service Governance) at the Prime Minister's Office Pengiran Raffizanna Pengiran Razali in his capacity as the Acting Grand Chamberlain.

Leading the swearing-in was His Royal Highness Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, who remains as the Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office. The ceremony marked the official assumption of duties for the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers, whose appointments took effect on June 4, 2026, as announced in a titah (royal decree) delivered by His Majesty and broadcast across all radio and television channels from Istana Nurul Iman.

Among the key appointments are Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Datuk Paduka Seri Awang Halbi Mohd Yussof as Coordinating Minister for National Security, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Defence II. Datuk Seri Setia Dr Abdul Manaf Metussin was named Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Datuk Seri Setia Awang Ahmaddin Abdul Rahman became Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Manpower and Minister of Home Affairs.

Datuk Seri Setia Awang Nazmi Awang Mohamad was appointed Minister at the Prime Minister's Office (Public Service Governance). Datuk Seri Paduka Mohamad Azmi Mohd Hanifah took the role of Minister at the Prime Minister's Office (Energy, Upstream and Downstream). Datuk Seri Setia Awang Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs II. Pengiran Datuk Seri Paduka Mohd Tashim Pengiran Hassan was named Minister of Religious Affairs.

Datuk Seri Setia Dr Mohd Isham Jaafar became Minister of Health. Datin Seri Setia Dr Romaizah Mohd Salleh was appointed Minister of Education. Pengiran Datuk Seri Setia Shamhary Pengiran Datuk Paduka Mustapha was named Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. For the deputy minister positions, Pengiran Datin Seri Paduka Zety Sufina Pengiran Datuk Paduka Sani was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance.

Dr Nor Imtihan Abdul Razak became Deputy Minister of Development. The full Cabinet reflects a blend of continuity and renewed leadership across critical ministries, underscoring the Sultanate's strategic priorities in security, economic development, social welfare, and public service governance as it moves into the new four-year term





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Brunei Cabinet Swearing-In Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Ministerial Appointments Four-Year Term

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