Brunei Sultan reshuffles cabinet, appoints sons as ministers in potential succession move

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei announced a major cabinet reshuffle on June 4, 2025, appointing two of his sons as ministers and creating new portfolios, signaling potential succession planning. The 79-year-old monarch retains key roles amid global energy crisis and ahead of his diamond jubilee.

Brunei 's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah , the world's longest reigning monarch who ascended the throne in 1967, announced a major cabinet reshuffle on June 4, 2025, creating new portfolios and appointing two of his younger sons as ministers.

This marks the first reshuffle since 2022 and comes amid global energy market disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The 79-year-old sultan, who underwent knee replacement surgery in January and has made limited public appearances this year, will continue to hold the key roles of prime minister, defence minister and finance minister. The reshuffle is seen by analysts as a potential step in succession planning for the oil-rich sultanate on the island of Borneo.

In a televised broadcast, the sultan announced that his second eldest son, Prince Abdul Malik, would serve as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, his first cabinet role. His second youngest son, Prince Abdul Mateen, a social media popular polo enthusiast, was appointed as foreign minister, a position previously held by the sultan himself. The eldest son, Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, retains his role as Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office.

The reshuffle also includes the creation of three new ministerial roles aimed at strengthening policy coordination across the government. Additionally, the Primary Resources and Tourism Ministry will be reorganized into the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, with the sultan stating that this move is intended to accelerate the development of priority sectors, strengthen economic diversification, support sustainable growth, and create meaningful employment opportunities.

The new cabinet features the highest number of female appointments so far, including a minister of education and three deputy ministers. Brunei, a small but wealthy nation, has been one of the few beneficiaries of the Iran conflict, with increased exports of crude oil, refined products, and gas in recent weeks.

However, the country faces rising subsidy costs to maintain some of the lowest fuel prices in the region. To combat cross-border smuggling and conserve domestic supplies, Brunei began barring foreign-registered vehicles with fuel tanks less than three-quarters full from entering the country last month. On Wednesday, the energy department announced the establishment of a special committee to monitor and coordinate measures addressing the effects of the Middle East conflict.

The reshuffle and policy adjustments reflect the sultanate's efforts to navigate geopolitical tensions while preparing for a potential leadership transition as the sultan approaches his diamond jubilee next year. The appointment of younger royals to key positions suggests a gradual handover of responsibilities, though the sultan retains ultimate authority. The increased female representation in the cabinet aligns with broader trends in Southeast Asia toward gender diversity in governance.

Brunei's economy, heavily dependent on oil and gas, faces challenges from global price volatility and the need for diversification. The new ministry aims to boost non-oil sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. The sultan's limited public engagements since his surgery have fueled speculation about his health, but the palace has not issued detailed updates. The reshuffle is expected to streamline decision-making and prepare the country for future economic and political challenges





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Brunei Cabinet Reshuffle Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Succession Planning Female Ministers

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