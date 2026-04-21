British Heavyweight Lawrence Okolie Pulled From Paris Bout Following Failed Anti-Doping Test

Former world champion Lawrence Okolie has been removed from his upcoming high-profile match against Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka after a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test revealed an adverse finding.

The world of professional boxing has been rocked by news out of London as British heavyweight contender Lawrence Okolie has been officially withdrawn from his highly anticipated showdown against French Olympic hero Tony Yoka . The fight, which was scheduled to take place this coming Saturday in Paris, was meant to be a pivotal moment for both athletes as they look to climb the ranks of the competitive heavyweight division.

However, promotional outfit Queensberry released a formal statement on Tuesday evening confirming that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) had notified them of an adverse finding in a sample provided by Okolie during the pre-fight testing protocol. This development has sent shockwaves through the boxing community, casting a long shadow over a card that was expected to draw international attention to the French capital. Lawrence Okolie, the 33-year-old former world champion who has previously held titles at both cruiserweight and bridgerweight, was quick to address the controversy on his social media platforms. In an effort to maintain his reputation, the British fighter claimed that the positive test is not a result of intentional performance enhancement, but rather a byproduct of medical intervention. According to Okolie, he has been dealing with lingering physical issues since sustaining a bicep injury last year. During his recent training camp for the Yoka fight, he reportedly suffered a fresh injury to his elbow on the same arm, which required urgent medical treatment. He maintains that the substance detected by the testing agency is a direct result of this therapeutic process and has expressed his full intent to cooperate with boxing authorities and anti-doping officials to clear his name once and for all. Despite his optimistic tone, the ramifications for Okolie’s career could be severe. Before this incident, the Briton was positioned as a top contender, ranked number one in the WBC standings, trailing only the reigning world champion Oleksandr Usyk and interim belt holder Agit Kabayel. This ranking placed him firmly in the sights of a future world title opportunity, a goal he has been working toward since his days representing Great Britain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. With the investigation now underway, his status in those rankings and his future in the ring remain uncertain. The boxing industry will be watching closely to see how the relevant regulatory bodies process the evidence provided by Okolie’s team. For now, the marquee fight in Paris has been effectively dismantled, leaving fans and promoters alike to navigate the fallout of yet another doping-related controversy that threatens to undermine the integrity of the sport at its highest level





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