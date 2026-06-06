British Felt Hat Maker's Global Success: From Handmade Gifts to International Orders

Holly Johnson, a 30-year-old British felt hat maker, turned her hobby into a thriving international business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting with handmade gifts for friends, she now receives orders worldwide for her unique designs, ranging from mushroom-shaped hats to skull replicas. Her global clientele includes a Las Vegas magician, a dog from a film, and customers across Europe and North America. Based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, a historic hat-making town, she produces bespoke items like trophies for music awards. Social media has amplified her reach, with the United States accounting for nearly 75% of sales. Discover how internet tutorials and personal creativity fueled her journey from a home-based venture to a full-time career.

That is the hope held by Holly Johnson, a British felt hat maker who successfully grew her small business to penetrate the international market in just a few years.

What began as handmade gifts for friends before the Covid-19 pandemic, the 30-year-old woman now receives orders from various countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and Morocco. Her unique designs, from mushroom-shaped hats to those resembling a human skull, also attract customers from diverse backgrounds, including a magician in Las Vegas and for a dog that appears in a film.

It feels very special to send these hats and know they will be worn in different cultures far away around the world. I am still surprised every time I open my website and see orders coming in from Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Germany, Italy. There are even some from Turkey and Morocco. I often wonder who is wearing them and what they are doing when they put on that hat, she says.

Videos on the internet played a crucial role in helping Holly learn the art of hat making on her own. According to her, she never planned to become a hat maker because from a young age she preferred dressing up and creating creative costumes and accessories. It all started when I made a big cardboard hat for a friend for their birthday celebration.

Then I started experimenting with hats made from foam, cutting and gluing them with a hot glue gun, but the results were quite messy. One day, I looked it up on Google. Before that, I had no idea about the world of hat making and had never heard of it. I just watched a lot of videos on the internet, she says.

After going through various processes and developing her own techniques, Holly said her interest in the field deepened when she was directed to take a work holiday during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, she spends every day making hats, thus honing her skills until she managed to turn that interest into a full-time career.

The business known as HoJo Hattery started in an empty room in the house shared by Holly and her partner, before expanding to have its own premises in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire. Holly admits that the process of making hats at the early stage often caused the whole house to be filled with the smell of the materials used. According to her, choosing Newcastle-under-Lyme as the location for her business also has its own historical significance.

There is a very strong hat-making heritage here. Newcastle-under-Lyme is famous for this industry in the 17th and 18th centuries, she says. Among the special orders she recently received was to produce trophies for the Staffordshire and Cheshire Music Awards last January. The trophies were shaped like mini top hats inspired by the iconic hat often worn by the guitarist of the famous rock band, Slash from Guns N' Roses, who is from Stoke-on-Trent.

Holly says each trophy is made using the same technique as her regular hats, including fine stitching, inner lining, sweatband, and various other decorative details. Every step in the production process is done carefully, just like making a full-size hat, she says. With thousands of followers on social media including 9,000 on Instagram, Holly's target is now global and opens opportunities for more unique special orders.

Holly says among the most interesting orders she has ever received came from a magician in Las Vegas. A man from Las Vegas, a magician, wanted a fedora shaped like a skull bow tie, and there is a small clip inside so he can mount equipment to perform magic tricks, she says. She also once made a bicorne hat for a dog that appears in the new film Napoleon.

The United States market is now the largest contributor to her sales, comprising almost three-quarters of all orders





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Hat Making Small Business Craftsmanship International Trade Covid-19 Pandemic E-Commerce Social Media Marketing Newcastle-Under-Lyme Handmade Products Custom Orders

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