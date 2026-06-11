British Defence Minister John Healey Quits Over Military Spending Dispute with Prime Minister Keir Starmer

British defence minister John Healey quit on Thursday in a dispute over military spending, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to commit the government resources that are needed to defend the country at a time of heightened threat. The unexpected resignation, accompanied with a scathing public letter, compounds the pressure on Starmer when he is facing a likely leadership challenge and exposes the crisis at the heart of government - how it can ramp up defence spending when there is no money to spare.

British defence minister John Healey quit on Thursday in a dispute over military spending , accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to commit the government resources that are needed to defend the country at a time of heightened threat.

The unexpected resignation, accompanied with a scathing public letter, compounds the pressure on Starmer when he is facing a likely leadership challenge and exposes the crisis at the heart of government - how it can ramp up defence spending when there is no money to spare. Britain’s defence and finance ministries have been locked in talks for months over how to meet rising demands to expand military spending, delaying Britain’s Defence Investment Plan which was expected to be published last year.

Military leaders have stressed the plan is needed to meet the rising threat level at a time of frequent Russian incursions into British waters, but the government is already struggling to reduce debt while the overall tax burden at its highest level in decades. The high-profile resignation comes as Starmer struggles to hold onto power, after Wes Streeting resigned as health minister in May and as another challenger, Andy Burnham, attempts to return to frontline politics to launch a leadership bid.

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British Defence Minister John Healey Military Spending Prime Minister Keir Starmer Defence Investment Plan Rising Threats Frequent Russian Incursions Tax Burden Leadership Challenge Resignation Public Letter Defence Industry Defence Plan Funding For Military Equipment Warfighting Readiness Nato Summit Rising Tax Burden Andy Burnham Wes Streeting

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