Britain's Labour Party loses power in Wales, making it first time without control since 1999

This news article covers the significant event of the British Labour Party losing power in Wales for the first time since the creation of their devolved assembly in 1999. Nationalist Plaid Cymru party won the majority of the seats in local elections, marking a humiliating defeat for Labour in their traditional heartlands.

Britain's Labour Party lost power in Wales on Friday when nationalist Plaid Cymru gained the most seats in local elections , marking the first time since the devolved assembly's creation in 1999 that the party was not in power in the region, according to the BBC.

The elections resulted in a humiliating defeat for Labour, which has dominated Welsh politics for over a century. Labour's leader in Wales, Eluned Morgan, announced her resignation, becoming the first head of a UK government to lose her seat while in office. The Welsh Labour Party needs to take a hard look at itself and understand the depth of the challenge it faces, according to Morgan.

Plaid Cymru's leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth, stated that the election showed a need for a change of leadership in Wales. He also indicated that the party was ready to form the next government of Wales. The Welsh parliament, created 27 years ago, has control over healthcare, transport, and social policies, while the UK government sets policies for England and retains control over issues like foreign policy and defense





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Labour Party Wales Plaid Cymru Reform UK Local Elections Eluned Morgan Rhun Ap Iorwerth

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