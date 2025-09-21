In a major shift in Western foreign policy, Britain, Australia, and Canada recognize the State of Palestine, sparking strong reaction from Israel. Portugal also joins in, increasing pressure on Israel as the conflict in Gaza continues.

In a historic move that reshapes decades of Western foreign policy, Britain, Australia, and Canada have officially recognized the State of Palestine , sparking immediate condemnation from Israel . Portugal also announced its intention to recognize Palestinian statehood, marking a significant shift in the international community's approach to the Israel i-Palestinian conflict.

This series of recognitions underscores the mounting international pressure on Israel, largely stemming from its military operations in Gaza, which were initiated almost two years ago in response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The decisions by these Western nations, particularly Britain and Canada, which are members of the G7, represent a departure from the longstanding stance that Palestinian statehood should only be achieved through a negotiated peace agreement with Israel. This divergence places these countries at odds with the United States and Israel, amplifying existing tensions and complicating the path toward a resolution. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the recognition as a step towards reviving the hope for peace for both Palestinians and Israelis, and for a two-state solution. This follows the UK government's earlier acknowledgement of its responsibility to support the two-state solution. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed similar sentiments, framing the recognition as a partnership towards a peaceful future for both Palestine and Israel. The timing of these announcements is particularly significant, coinciding with the upcoming annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, where further recognition of Palestine is anticipated. This wave of recognition is a watershed moment for Palestinians and their long-held aspirations for statehood. \The decision to recognize Palestine comes amidst a backdrop of escalating conflict and a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Gaza Strip has endured widespread destruction, a devastating loss of life, and severe shortages of essential resources, including food, prompting international outrage. The UK government, in particular, has faced increasing public pressure to act, with significant public demonstrations demanding recognition of Palestine. A recent poll indicated substantial support for Palestinian statehood among younger Britons. The government's actions are also a consequence of the historical context of the region, acknowledging the UK's role in shaping the conditions that led to the creation of the state of Israel through the 1917 Balfour Declaration. The recognition of Palestine also stems from concerns surrounding the ongoing Israeli military actions. Over three-quarters of the UN member states, exceeding 140 out of 193, have already recognized Palestinian statehood. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded strongly, vowing to oppose the move at the UN and denouncing it as a reward for terrorism. The call for Palestinian statehood would, in his view, jeopardize Israel’s existence. The recognition, according to the UK's position, is intended to encourage constructive steps and efforts to bring about an end to the conflict. Discussions are also ongoing to release the remaining hostages captured during the Hamas attacks. There are also plans in place to set out new sanctions on Palestinian fighters. \The international community's shift towards recognizing Palestine reflects a growing frustration with the ongoing conflict and a desire to advance a two-state solution. The recognition by Britain, Australia, and Canada, and the upcoming recognition by Portugal, are likely to influence the course of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinian Authority has long sought this recognition, viewing it as crucial for establishing its legitimacy and bolstering its position in negotiations. While acknowledging the humanitarian needs of the region, the recognition is not expected to directly address these issues, requiring continued humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering. The United Nations considers the Gazan health ministry's figures regarding the casualties in the Gaza conflict as reliable. The response to the Hamas attack by Israel has had a major human cost, with a large number of civilian deaths. The move also highlights the importance of international pressure to promote peace and stability in the region. By taking this step, these nations are attempting to keep alive the possibility of having two states, one Israeli and one Palestinian, coexisting peacefully, which is the objective of the current international peace proposals





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestine Israel Recognition Gaza Two-State Solution

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

