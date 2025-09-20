Brigitte Macron Sues Candace Owens Over Transgender Claims, Plans to Present Evidence

French First Lady Brigitte Macron is suing conservative commentator Candace Owens for defamation, aiming to refute claims about her gender identity. The Macrons plan to present scientific evidence and photographs in court to prove the falsity of the accusations.

Brigitte Macron , the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is taking legal action against American conservative commentator Candace Owens over claims that she is transgender. This defamation lawsuit, filed in a Delaware court, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing controversy surrounding rumors about the French First Lady's gender identity.

According to the Macrons' legal representative, attorney Tom Clare, the couple is prepared to present irrefutable evidence to refute Owens' allegations, including scientific expert testimony and photographic evidence. The Macrons' legal team asserts that this evidence will definitively prove the falsity of Owens' statements and demonstrate the damaging impact of her dissemination of false information. The case is unfolding as President Macron faces political challenges, including low popularity ratings and government instability, adding further complexity to the situation. The focus now centers on proving the statements made by Owens are false to the court. \Attorney Tom Clare confirmed to the BBC that the Macrons intend to provide “scientific” evidence and utilize photographic material to definitively counter Owens' claims. He emphasized that the testimony would be “scientific in nature” to demonstrate that Owens, a social media influencer with a large audience, had spread falsehoods. The strategy includes presenting photos showing Brigitte Macron with her children and those taken when she was pregnant, all designed to prove the claims are verifiably false. The case against Owens follows a pattern of public scrutiny and unfounded rumors regarding Brigitte Macron's gender, which have circulated for years. In France, two women were previously convicted for spreading similar false claims about Brigitte Macron. The ruling against Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy, alleging Brigitte Macron's former identity as Jean-Michel Trogneux (her brother), was subsequently overturned by a Paris appeals court, and the Macrons are currently appealing to the highest appeals court, the Court de Cassation. This legal battle underscores the persistence of misinformation and its potential for causing reputational harm, particularly for public figures. The Macrons are determined to fight this misinformation, using the strength of their evidence and the legal system in the United States.\The lawsuit against Owens in Delaware, launched in July, reflects the Macrons' determination to combat the spread of what they consider harmful and false claims. The decision to pursue legal action in the US demonstrates the global reach of Owens' influence and the potential for the claims to affect audiences beyond France. Clare, in a BBC podcast interview, stated the burden of proof rests on the plaintiffs, the Macrons, who are dedicated to providing the relevant evidence to dispute Owens’ assertions. He added that the Macrons view this as critical, given Owens’ considerable following on various social media platforms, which underscores the impact her claims have had. Owens herself, responded to the lawsuit on her X channel by dismissing the Macrons’ allegations, which she described as “verifiably false.” She also asserted that she has never sued anyone for saying she is a man. With expert testimony and photographs, the Macrons look to set the record straight and end these rumors. The case has become a focal point in the intersection of politics, social media, and truth in this era of misinformation. The Macrons are prepared to show the world that these claims are not true, utilizing the expertise of their legal team to address the issue





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brigitte Macron Candace Owens Defamation Transgender Lawsuit

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MACC needs stronger data analysis to shape anti-graft policies, says Azam BakiSEPANG, Sept 18 — Empirical research and accurate data analysis are key to developing sustainable, evidence-based national policies and reinforcing the fight against corruption...

Read more »

France faces nationwide disruption in major anti-Macron protestFrench unions stage mass protests against Macron’s budget, causing transport chaos and clashes with police in Paris and other cities.

Read more »

France paralysed as mass protests erupt against Macron’s austerity pushPARIS, Sept 19 — Hundreds of thousands of people protested across France on Thursday over President Emmanuel Macron’s planned austerity policies, disrupting much of the...

Read more »

Notre-Dame's twin towers ready to thrill visitors after fireNotre-Dame towers reopen after fire restoration; Macron leads tour ahead of public access with stunning Paris views.

Read more »

Macron lawsuit presents scientific evidence against gender rumoursFrench President and wife present scientific evidence in US defamation case against influencer over transgender rumours.

Read more »