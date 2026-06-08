Bride's Assistant Accused of Stealing Dowry and Gold Jewelry at Wedding

A wedding assistant, identified as Kiki, is accused of stealing a RM500 dowry and a gold ring during a ceremony. The victim received her money back only after filing a police report, but the ring remains missing. Other alleged victims have come forward with similar stories, raising concerns about the security of valuables at events.

A bride's assistant known as Kiki has been accused of stealing a RM500 dowry payment and a gold ring from a wedding. The incident reportedly occurred during the event when the assistant took the dowry money.

In addition to the cash, the bride's gold ring also went missing while preparations were underway in the wedding room before the ceremony began. The theft was particularly distressing because it happened on the same day as the wedding. The story gained wide attention after a video sharing the incident went viral on social media platforms, especially Threads. The bride, Alya, reached out to Kiki for clarification, but only after a police report was filed did Kiki return the money.

However, the missing ring remains unaccounted for. Kiki appears to have prior similar experiences with other victims. One man using the handle @palieynul shared that when he hired her for his boss's wedding, a RM9,000 bracelet vanished. He expressed suspicion that she was responsible, noting that she frequently entered rooms under the pretext of tidying up.

Another woman described how her own dowry money disappeared, leading her husband to assume she had misplaced it, although the family had doubled the amount out of generosity. These accounts suggest a pattern. Experts advise never to entrust strangers or hired help with important documents or valuables. A wedding assistant's duties are limited to helping the bride with her appearance, handling fabrics, carrying water, and performing other tasks unrelated to cash or document custody. The incident underscores the risks of inadequate oversight during wedding preparations





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Wedding Theft Dowry Assistant Kiki Police Report Viral Threads Jewelry Stolen

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