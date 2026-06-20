Brexit's Impact on SMEs: Mountains of Paperwork, Rising Costs, and Dashed Expectations

A decade after Britain's exit from the European Union, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) find themselves grappling with increased paperwork, higher costs, and unmet expectations. A study revealed that 63% of UK SMEs trading with the EU faced significant trade barriers in the past year.

Ten years on from a referendum that triggered Britain's exit from the European Union , the nation's small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) find themselves caught between mountains of paperwork, rising costs , and dashed expectations .

A study published last month by the Federation of Small Businesses found 63% of UK SMEs trading with the European Union had faced 'significant' trade barriers over the past 12 months. Four business leaders spoke to AFP about their experiences. Rowan Crozier, head of Brandauer, a specialist firm manufacturing tiny metal components, said, 'It’s still impacting us.

' 'Our lead times for all of our materials went up post Brexit,' he added. Simon Boyd, head of Reidsteel, a steel structure builder, expressed disappointment, saying, 'The race to net zero here in the UK is suicidal.

' 'Leaving the European Union hasn’t done us any harm, but it hasn’t given us the benefits that we were hoping to get,' he said. Declan Gormley, head of ventilation systems manufacturer Brookvent, headquartered in Northern Ireland, said, 'The European Union to me offered that pre-Brexit and it offers it post-Brexit.

' Richard McKenna, managing director of plant supplier Provender Nurseries, expressed concern, saying, 'There’s been no winners over the last 10 years. The economy has suffered, the people have suffered. There’s no winner.





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Brexit Smes Trade Barriers Rising Costs Dashed Expectations Federation Of Small Businesses European Union UK Northern Ireland Steel Structure Builder Ventilation Systems Manufacturer Plant Supplier

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