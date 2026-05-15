Brendan Isaiah Tubong crowned winner of RTK Penampang 2026, receives RM29,000 in prizes

Brendan Isaiah Tubong was crowned winner of the Randawi Tavantang Kaamatan (RTK) Penampang 2026 competition, taking home prizes worth RM29,000, including cash, a study scholarship, and sponsored items and services. The event was held in Kota Kinabalu on May 9 with Sawit Kinabalu Group Managing Director Datuk Victor Ationg attending as guest of honour.

Kota Kinabalu : Brendan Isaiah Tubong was crowned winner of the Randawi Tavantang Kaamatan (RTK) Penampang 2026 competition, taking home prizes worth RM29,000, including cash, a study scholarship, and sponsored items and services.

Shekly Rex Loi-Bis emerged as first runner-up and will represent Kepayan, receiving prizes worth RM17,000. Mamai Cyril Suloku was named second runner-up, while Nicholas Verly La and Joshua Jeiry placed third and fourth runners-up respectively, with each receiving prizes worth RM15,000. The event was held in Kota Kinabalu on May 9 with Sawit Kinabalu Group Managing Director Datuk Victor Ationg attending as guest of honour.

Sponsored content Cosmobeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26. Read more Organising chairperson Barrynicker Gary said RTK had evolved beyond a traditional competition into a platform for leadership development and cultural preservation among youths.

"RTK is no longer just a competition, but a platform of leadership and cultural empowerment. It provides space for young people to understand, appreciate, and take pride in our heritage," he said. He said the programme included a three-day, two-night Leadership Camp at Nuhu Resort, together with personal development sessions, cultural exposure, and youth empowerment activities aimed at nurturing disciplined and culturally grounded future leaders.

The organising committee also expressed appreciation to sponsors, partners, technical teams, and volunteers for their contributions towards the success of the event, describing them as the backbone of the programme





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Brendan Isaiah Tubong Randawi Tavantang Kaamatan (RTK) Penampang 202 Kota Kinabalu Sawit Kinabalu Group Managing Director Datuk V Cosmobeauté Malaysia Beautyexpo Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) Leadership Development Cultural Preservation Youth Empowerment Leadership Camp Personal Development Sessions Cultural Exposure Sponsored Items And Services

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