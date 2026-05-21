Brendan Carolan Sets Realistic Goals for Speedy Tigers

Brendan Carolan, the national hockey team's coach, has set realistic goals for the team to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa. He emphasizes the importance of player performance and adapting to the playing style.

Ketua jurulatih hoki kebangsaan, Brendan Carolan , has set realistic goals for the national hockey team, aiming to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in South Africa from June 11 to 20.

He believes the focus should be on ensuring each player is at their best and adapting to the playing style implemented.

"We want players who are always strong and ready in the most demanding situations, so all the processes we have planned are tailored to the players because our team's target is to reach the semi-finals of the first (Africa Cup of Nations) tournament," he said. Brendan took over the Speedy Tigers since last March and added that the team's priority is to build momentum to qualify for the 2028 Olympics through the Asian Games, which will be held in September.

"I think we need to prioritize our goals. Our goal is to qualify for the Olympics. So, for us, this (Africa Cup of Nations) is a preparation step to ensure we are fully prepared before September.

"You need to organize the team's performance in stages because you don't want to reach the peak too early. "Therefore, we don't want to put unnecessary pressure on the players but we want to play as best as possible before September so we can put ourselves in a position to reach the final of the Asian Games," he said.

After participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Speedy Tigers will hold five friendly matches against South Africa before returning home.





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