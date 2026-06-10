Brazilian Women's Team Descends into Chaos in Friendly Match Against the United States

A friendly match between the Brazilian women's team and the United States turned chaotic in Fortaleza, resulting in the sending off of eight members of the Brazilian team and staff. The U.S. won the match 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Brazilian defender Isabela Chagas. The match was marred by controversy, with several Brazilian players receiving red cards for their behavior.

Eight members of the Brazilian women's team and staff were sent off as a friendly match with the United States descended into ill-tempered chaos in Fortaleza , where the U.S. won 1-0 thanks to a second-half own goal by defender Isabela Chagas.

Police in riot gear calmed the situation as some Brazilian players confronted the referee after the hosts finished Tuesday's match with nine players, and their coach and three members of staff were also sent off. Brazil coach Arthur Elias, who received a first-half yellow card for a kit clash, was booked again in the 77th minute after kicking the ball away, as Spanish referee Paola Cebollada Lopez sent off some members of his staff as well.

Bia Zaneratto got a second yellow card for pushing Emily Sonnett in added time. Tarciane then elbowed Sophia Wilson and got a red card soon after. Brazil forward Kerolin got sent off for arguing with Lopez after the match ended, and Ludmila also got a red after sarcastically clapping at the referee. The U.S. coach Emma Hayes said after the match that she had a lot of respect for Brazil and it was an experience she will never forget.

Brazil, who had beaten the U.S. 2-1 on Saturday in the first of a double-header, will host the Women's World Cup next year





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brazilian Women's Team United States Women's Team Friendly Match Fortaleza Women's World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Global Nuclear Risks as States Deploy More Warheads: SIPRIResearchers warn that nuclear-armed states are taking warheads out of storage and placing them on delivery systems, increasing nuclear dangers. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports a marginal decrease in total warheads to 12,187 but notes that the trend may reverse as dismantlement slows and new deployments accelerate.

Read more »

Mother and Son with Autism Complete Journey to Visit All 50 US StatesTiffany Brown and her 9-year-old son Caleb have completed a journey to visit all 50 states in the United States, marking Autism Awareness Month with a milestone achievement.

Read more »

Soccer-Somali soccer referee on his way back home after being denied entry into United StatesWASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - ⁠Elon Musk's xAI and SpaceX have been sued by Mississippi residents ⁠who say a power plant fueling nearby data centers is blasting 'omnipresent and ‌inescapable' noise that has eroded their health and home values.

Read more »

Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected across nine states and Labuan, says MetMalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit nine states and Labuan until 7pm tonight, according to the Malaysian Meteorological...

Read more »