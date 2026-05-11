A Brazilian craftsman named Jarbas Meneghini Carlini has created more than 3,000 replicas of the World Cup trophy from his workshop in Rio de Janeiro, with a view to helping fans of Brazil's soccer team to root for the country to win the golden original trophy in July. The craftsman had the idea for his business after he saw then-Brazil captain Dunga lifting the trophy at the World Cup final in 1994. He produces the replicas by hand, painting some in gold and others in polished chrome. The craftsman also sells the replicas to tourists and local fans near the famous Maracana soccer stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian craftsman Jarbas Meneghini Carlini reacts near handmade replicas of the World Cup trophy made by him ahead of the tournament, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 9, 2026.

REUTERS/Sergio Queiroz RIO DE JANEIRO, ⁠May 11 (Reuters) - Jarbas Meneghini has made more than 3,000 plaster replicas ⁠of the soccer World Cup trophy from his workshop in Rio ‌de Janeiro, to help fans root for Brazil to bring home the golden original from North America in July. The 58-year-old craftsman had the idea for his business after he saw then-Brazil ​captain Dunga lift the trophy at the World ⁠Cup final in 1994.

"I saw ⁠Dunga holding the trophy and said I would buy one, but you can't ⁠find ‌it anywhere," Meneghini said. "So I decided to make it myself using the technical skills I learned doing metalwork. " He now produces plaster replicas by ⁠hand, exporting them to 17 countries across the Americas ​and Europe. The replicas ‌are produced from molds, with some painted in gold and others ⁠given a polished ​chrome finish.

Working near Rio's famed Maracana soccer stadium, he also sells the trophies to tourists and local fans.

"I make thousands of trophies from the same mold. Some are ⁠painted, and others I make more special, ​with chrome - they stand out more, you can see yourself reflected in them as you kiss them," he said. While Brazil has won more World Cup titles than any other nation, it hasn't lifted the trophy since 2002. But a new opportunity is near.

Meneghini has already made 600 trophies ahead of this year's tournament, which ​is hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. ⁠and kicks off on June 11. That represents a boost from the 100 to ​200 replicas he used to make ahead of ‌the World Cup. Soccer-Rutten resigns as Curacao coach amid talk of Advocaat return Soccer-England forward Mead to leave Arsena





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