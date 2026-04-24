Brazil's CADE Deepens Investigation into Google's Use of Journalistic Content

Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has approved a recommendation to escalate investigations into Google's use of news content, citing potential abuse of its market dominance, particularly with the advent of AI-powered features.

Brazil 's competition authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica ( CADE ), has decided to intensify its scrutiny of Google 's practices regarding the utilization of journalistic content.

This move comes after a recommendation from the agency's interim chief, Diogo Thomson de Andrade, to reopen formal administrative proceedings into the matter. The initial investigation, launched in 2019, centered on Google’s automated gathering of news articles and their presentation within search results. While a previous recommendation suggested closing the case due to insufficient evidence, the recent shift in perspective is largely attributed to the evolution of Google’s technologies, particularly the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) powered generative features.

These features synthesize information and present it directly within the search interface, raising new concerns about potential anti-competitive behavior. The core of CADE’s concern revolves around the potential for Google to exploit its dominant position in the search market. De Andrade’s analysis emphasizes a growing structural dependency of news publishers on Google’s search engine for reaching audiences.

This dependency, CADE argues, could allow Google to extract significant value from journalistic content without providing adequate or proportional compensation to the content creators. The watchdog believes this constitutes a form of exploitative abuse, leveraging the work of others for its own benefit. The decision to revisit the case signifies a growing global trend of regulators examining the relationship between tech giants and news organizations, particularly in light of the increasing influence of AI in content dissemination.

The investigation will now focus on determining whether Google’s actions are indeed hindering fair competition and harming the sustainability of the news industry. The renewed investigation will delve into the specifics of how Google’s AI features impact news publishers, assessing the extent to which they rely on Google for traffic and revenue, and whether the compensation models are equitable. Google, in response to CADE’s decision, expressed its disagreement, stating that the agency’s understanding of its products is flawed.

The company has pledged to continue engaging with CADE to clarify its practices and address any outstanding questions. This case is particularly significant as it reflects a broader debate about the responsibilities of large technology platforms in supporting quality journalism. News publishers have long argued that Google and other platforms benefit substantially from their content, while contributing little to its production costs.

The outcome of this investigation could set a precedent for similar cases in other countries and potentially lead to changes in how Google displays and utilizes news content in its search results. The investigation will likely examine the algorithms used by Google to rank and display news articles, as well as the terms of service governing the use of journalistic content.

CADE’s decision underscores the increasing regulatory pressure on tech companies to ensure fair competition and protect the interests of content creators in the digital age. The agency’s commitment to a thorough investigation signals a willingness to challenge the practices of even the most dominant players in the market, aiming to foster a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem for news and information





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Google CADE Antitrust Brazil News Publishers AI Competition Regulation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fifth straight defeat: Chelsea crisis deepens as Brighton cruise 3-0BRIGHTON, April 22 — Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ferdi Kadioglu netted an early opener and Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck scored in the second half to pile more misery on...

Read more »

Google puts AI agents at heart of its enterprise money-making pushKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Soccer-Man City go top and relegate Burnley with narrow Turf Moor winWhile oil demand destruction deepens with each passing day the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the longer-term impact of the Iran war may paradoxically work in oil's favour.

Read more »

Google Brings Gemini Integration To Chrome In MalaysiaGoogle has officially enabled the Gemini integration and various new AI tools to its Chrome web browser in Malaysia today.

Read more »

Chip wars heat up: Google rolls out next-gen AI processors to rival Nvidia dominanceLAS VEGAS, April 23 — Google unveiled new generation tensor processing units (TPUs) for training artificial intelligence and powering digital “agents” that are all the rage...

Read more »

Singapore Airlines Deepens Involvement in Air India Amidst Losses and Safety ConcernsSingapore Airlines is increasing its operational role in Air India to address significant financial losses, regulatory issues, and safety lapses. The move signifies a shift from strategic partnership to hands-on management as Air India's turnaround proves more complex than expected.

Read more »