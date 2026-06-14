Brazil Held to 1-1 Draw by Morocco in Opening World Cup Match

Brazil's 2026 World Cup campaign began with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Morocco in New Jersey. Coach Carlo Ancelotti stressed the importance of patience and improvement after a nervy start where Vinicius Junior's equalizer prevented a first-match defeat since 1934.

Brazil ian coach Carlo Ancelotti urged all parties to remain patient after the five-time world champions began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco , emphasizing that success is not determined by the first match.

The Selecao squad nearly suffered a defeat in the opening World Cup match for the first time since 1934 when they fell behind to a goal from Moroccan player Ismael Saibari in a match held in New Jersey. However, Brazil star Vinicius Junior equalized with a quality finish to secure his team a valuable point. Ancelotti admitted his team's performance has not yet reached the expected level, especially in the early stages of the match.

"I think it was a difficult match, especially at the beginning. The team looked a bit nervous and the pressure was clearly felt by the players.

"We did not play well, but we must not despair. This is the first World Cup match and we cannot expect everything to go perfectly from the start again.

"This result is not a bad one and we will continue to improve our performance in the next match. You do not win the World Cup based only on the first action," he said. Ancelotti also praised Vinicius and believes the Real Madrid striker has the potential to become the cornerstone of Brazil's attacking machinery throughout the tournament.

According to him, Vinicius has all the qualities to make a big impact even when Brazil's all-time top scorer Neymar returns from a hamstring injury.

"He played well and is always dangerous. I think he has everything needed to have a great World Cup," Ancelotti said.

Meanwhile, Vinicius acknowledged that Brazil started the match too slowly, giving Morocco the opportunity to take the lead.

"We started very poorly. After conceding the first goal, it was quite difficult to bounce back. This is the first match and it is always challenging.

"We need to improve our performance and continue developing because the tournament has just begun. This is the World Cup and there are no easy matches.

"At the moment there is not much to say other than we need to improve many things," he said





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brazil Morocco World Cup Carlo Ancelotti Vinicius Junior Draw 2026 Selecao

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil Make Surprise Selection for World Cup Opener Against MoroccoBrazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a surprise decision to select striker Igor Thiago over Matheus Cunha for the World Cup Group C opener against Morocco. The lineup includes Igor Thiago making his World Cup debut alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha. Morocco has also made a change with Bilal El Khannouss starting in place of the injured Abde Ezzalzouli.

Read more »

Soccer-Sloppy Brazil held by Morocco 1-1 in their World Cup openerZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Swiss ⁠voters decide on Sunday whether to back a proposal to cap the country's population in a referendum likened to Britain's Brexit vote, ⁠which could have far-reaching consequences for the economy and Bern's relations with the European Union.

Read more »

Brazil Draw 1-1 with Morocco in World Cup OpenerBrazil made an uncertain start to the World Cup in New Jersey with a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their Group C opener. Vinicius Junior scored a brilliant equaliser for Brazil, but Morocco's Ismael Saibari gave them a 21st-minute lead with a clever scoop.

Read more »

Brazil Held to 1-1 Draw by Morocco in World Cup Group C OpenerBrazil coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted his team's unbalanced and nervous first-half performance after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C opener. Vinicius Jr's curled strike cancelled out Ismael Saibari's opener, with both teams earning one point.

Read more »