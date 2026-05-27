BP Chairman Albert Manifold Rejects Governance Allegations After Sudden Ouster

Albert Manifold disputes the board's reasons for his removal, calling it a false narrative. The ouster follows shareholder discontent over climate reporting and governance concerns.

LONDON: Albert Manifold has strongly criticized his abrupt removal as chairman of British energy giant BP, vowing not to let what he calls a false narrative go unchallenged.

In an emailed statement to the Financial Times and other financial media, Manifold disputed the board's characterisation of his conduct, stating he was removed without warning or explanation after less than a year in the role. The board had cited serious concerns about governance standards, oversight, and conduct at the company. Manifold defended his tenure, saying he worked to drive genuine change at BP by cutting costs, challenging excess, and holding the organisation to higher standards.

According to anonymous sources quoted by the Financial Times, other directors viewed Manifold as too aggressive and believed he exerted excessive control over the company. Amanda Blanc, a senior independent director, acknowledged that Manifold helped bring a welcome focus and pace to BP's transformation but added that the board had been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable.

This internal conflict comes as BP faced significant shareholder backlash at its annual meeting last month. Investors rejected a resolution that would have reduced the company's climate reporting requirements, reflecting broader discontent. Part of that investor discontent was directed at Manifold, with only 82% of shareholders voting in favour of his election-a figure well below the near-unanimous support typically received by directors.

Manifold had become chairman in October, replacing Helge Lund, who departed after a major strategic reset at BP that saw the company shelve carbon-reduction targets to focus more heavily on fossil fuel output. The sudden ousting and the ensuing public dispute highlight deepening tensions within BP's boardroom regarding governance, strategic direction, and the balance of power between leadership and oversight.

The episode also underscores the growing pressure from investors on energy giants to address climate risks and maintain robust corporate governance amid a global transition toward cleaner energy sources. With BP navigating a contentious shift away from ambitious climate targets, the removal of its chairman after such a short tenure raises questions about the stability of its leadership and the board's ability to manage internal disagreements while responding to external demands from shareholders and climate activists.

The clash between Manifold and the board may signal a broader governance crisis at one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, potentially impacting its strategic decisions, investor confidence, and reputation in an increasingly environmentally conscious market





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BP Albert Manifold Governance Chairman Removal Shareholder Backlash Climate Reporting Energy Giant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BP removes chairman Albert Manifold over governance concernsBP announced the removal of Albert Manifold as chairman less than a year into the role, citing serious governance, oversight and conduct issues. Ian Tyler was named interim chairman. The decision sent BP shares down more than 6% and follows recent leadership changes and shareholder backlash over climate reporting resolutions, even as the company posted higher first‑quarter profits amid soaring oil prices.

Read more »

Ex-BP Chairman Manifold Rejects 'False Narrative' Behind FiringAlbert Manifold disputes BP's governance concerns after his sudden dismissal, adding to the company's leadership instability.

Read more »

Azam Baki Rejects Albert Tei's Threat Allegations as Malaysia Celebrates AidiladhaAzam Baki has denied Albert Tei's claims of threats and intimidation, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim participated in Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra. The news also includes a promotional offer and details of the religious observance marking the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Read more »

Azam Baki preparing to sue Albert Tei over intimidation claimsYANGON: Myanmar authorities have continued demolishing illegal buildings that were allegedly used for online scam and gambling operations, according to state media reports.

Read more »