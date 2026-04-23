BP CEO and Chair Face Potential Dissent at First AGM

BP's new CEO Meg O'Neill and Chair Albert Manifold faced potential dissenting votes at their first AGM, primarily concerning resolutions related to climate disclosures and virtual meetings. Major shareholders and proxy advisors are opposing BP's proposals to scrap climate reporting requirements and exclude a key activist resolution.

BP's annual general meeting ( AGM ) today saw its new leadership, CEO Meg O'Neill and Chair Albert Manifold , potentially facing dissenting votes on key resolutions. Manifold acknowledged that while the overall direction of the company appears to have strong backing, two specific resolutions – concerning the company's articles of association and previously passed resolutions – were unlikely to secure a simple majority.

The uncertainty surrounds resolutions 22 and 23, which if passed, would have allowed BP to conduct future AGMs virtually and, crucially, to revoke two prior resolutions mandating detailed, company-specific climate disclosures. This potential setback comes amidst growing pressure from shareholders and activist groups for greater transparency regarding BP's climate strategy and its preparedness for a future with reduced fossil fuel demand.

The outcome of the votes, expected later today, will be a significant indicator of investor sentiment towards BP's evolving approach to energy transition and corporate governance. The opposition to BP's proposals is spearheaded by influential proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS, alongside major shareholder Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM). These entities have publicly advocated for votes against BP's wishes, particularly concerning the removal of the climate disclosure requirements.

LGIM has also signaled its intention to vote against Manifold himself. Glass Lewis justified its recommendation against Manifold by citing his accountability for the decision to exclude a resolution submitted by the climate activist group Follow This from the AGM agenda. This resolution, which BP deemed legally invalid without providing specific reasoning, directly requested BP to reveal how its strategic plans would perform under various scenarios of declining oil and gas demand.

The exclusion of the Follow This resolution has drawn criticism, highlighting the tension between BP's stated commitment to transparency and its actions regarding shareholder proposals. Conversely, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest with assets exceeding US$2.2 trillion, and ISS have voiced support for Manifold, adding another layer of complexity to the voting dynamics. Manifold defended the proposal for virtual AGMs, framing it as a measure to enhance accessibility and democratize participation in the meetings.

He also emphasized the need to continue reshaping BP's portfolio to improve profitability, a key focus since assuming the chair position in October. Today's AGM marks a pivotal moment for both Manifold and O'Neill, with O'Neill making her first public appearance as CEO after taking the helm in April – becoming BP's fifth CEO in just four years. O'Neill underscored the importance of strengthening BP's financial position through disciplined spending and strategic investments.

The results of the votes will not only reflect shareholder views on specific resolutions but also provide an early assessment of the new leadership's ability to navigate the challenges of the energy transition and maintain investor confidence. The ongoing debate underscores the increasing scrutiny faced by oil majors as they grapple with the dual pressures of delivering shareholder value and addressing climate change concerns.

The potential for dissenting votes signals a potential shift in the balance of power between management and shareholders, particularly regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues





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BP AGM Climate Disclosure Shareholders Proxy Advisors Oil And Gas Energy Transition Meg O'neill Albert Manifold

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