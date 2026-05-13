Bonnie Bunyau Gustin becomes most successful Para Athlete with four consecutive wins

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, a powerlifting champion from Sarawak, has become the most successful athlete in the Para Athlete category with four consecutive wins in the Para Athlete of the Year category at the 2025 Sports Writers Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS Awards.

Powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin has become the most successful athlete in the Para Athlete category with four consecutive wins . - Bernama KUALA LUMPUR: Powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin entered the history books with a record fourth straight win in the Para Athlete of the Year category at the 2025 Sports Writers Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS Awards on Wednesday (May 13).

The two-time Paralympic champion has now become the most successful winner in the Para Athlete category and stands on equal status as track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang, who has also won four times in the Best Athlete category





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Bonnie Bunyau Gustin Powerlifting Para Athlete Four Consecutive Wins World Championships Commonwealth Games Asian Para Games

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