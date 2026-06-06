Bold Decorating Approach: A Malaysian Man's Unique Home Design Journey

Discover how Mohd Firdaus Abdul Razak transformed his bachelor pad into a distinctive living space by fearlessly blending multiple design styles, including Bauhaus and Mid-Century Modern, creating a home that stands out.

Mohd Firdaus Abdul Razak's approach to home decorating defies conventional trends. While many Malaysian homeowners gravitate towards minimalist, Muji-inspired, or modern styles with their clean lines and cheerful simplicity, Firdaus opted for a bolder path.

He masterfully combined several decorative concepts within a single space, resulting in a residence that showcases a fusion of Bauhaus, Mid-Century Modern, Nordic, Medieval, and Maximalist aesthetics. This deliberate eclecticism crafts an identity that is uniquely his own. The journey began with an original intention to pursue a tidy, Muji-like aesthetic but evolved organically as furniture and accessories were acquired gradually, piece by piece.

Pinterest served as a crucial reference tool, exposing him to design ideas from the West that are less common in Malaysia. His motivation was to create something distinct and artistic, ensuring his home would be memorable. Guests consistently praise the unique character of each room, a rarity in typical Malaysian houses. The final appearance, though lavish and meticulously arranged, was not achieved quickly.

Firdaus estimates the total decorating cost between RM10,000 and RM15,000, covering furniture, accessories, and various elements to bring the concept to life. Starting from an empty shell, every item was purchased in phases according to his financial capacity, extending the project over two to three years. This patient, incremental process allowed for careful selection and alignment with his true taste. The living room became the focal point of his creative attention.

It is his favorite spot to unwind after work, with its warm lighting scheme-a mix of table and floor lamps-creating a cozy, serene atmosphere without relying on harsh overhead lights. To source the specific pieces needed for his vision, Firdaus turned to online platforms like Taobao, spending between RM100 and RM300 per item. He found this method more cost-effective and offered unique designs that are hard to find locally.

For him, decorating is not a race; it is a personal narrative.

"Every corner of the house has its own story built throughout the journey of decorating this home," he reflects, emphasizing that the process itself is as valuable as the result. By taking his time, he ensures each addition is thoughtful and contributes to the cohesive yet diverse character of his living space





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Home Decorating Unique Interior Design Eclectic Style Malaysian Homeowner Budget-Friendly Decor Bauhaus Design Mid-Century Modern Nordic Style

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