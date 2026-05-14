Boeing Expresses Deep Sorrow in Fatal Crashes, Faces Legal Challenges

Boeing, the aviation giant, has faced legal challenges and financial losses due to two fatal crashes involving its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The company expressed deep sorrow to the families affected by the crashes and acknowledged the role of anti-stall software in both incidents. However, it has also faced lawsuits and criminal charges related to the crashes.

In a statement, Boeing expressed deep sorrow to families who lost their loved ones in Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 . A US jury awarded US$49.5 million in damages on Wednesday to the family of a 24-year-old American who perished in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash.

Nearly all of the civil lawsuits around the crash had been settled out of court, but the family of Samya Stumo had been unable to reach an agreement with Boeing ahead of the trial. The jury awarded the family US$21 million for the suffering she experienced on the fatal flight, US$16.5 million for the family's loss of her companionship, and US$12 million for the family's grief.

Boeing acknowledged that anti-stall software was implicated in both accidents and was 'negligent' and 'unsafe'. The trial featured testimony from Stumo's relatives, including her father, who said the disaster still haunts the family. A US judge dropped criminal charges against Boeing in 2025 over the deadly crashes as part of an agreement between the company and prosecutors.

Separately, Boeing is embroiled in a trial in a federal court in Seattle brought by Polish airline LOT, which seeks damages of at least US$250 million for lost income during the 2019-20 MAX grounding after the two deadly crashes





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Boeing Fatal Crashes Anti-Stall Software Legal Challenges Financial Losses Samya Stumo Thinkwell Public Health NGO Kenya Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Lion Air Flight 610 2019 Boeing 737 MAX Crash 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash 157 Lives 24-Year-Old American Compensatory Damages Punitive Damages Criminal Charges Polish Airline LOT Lost Income 2019-20 MAX Grounding

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