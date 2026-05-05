BNM Expected to Hold OPR This Week, Rate Hike Possible Later This Year

Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 2.75 percent this week, but experts anticipate a potential rate hike towards the end of the year due to rising inflation and global economic factors. Johor's property market remains a key area of growth.

Bank Negara Malaysia , the central bank, is widely anticipated to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate ( OPR ) at its current level of 2.75 percent during this week's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

However, indications of a potential interest rate hike are emerging towards the end of the year. Kashif Ansari, Co-founder and Group CEO of Juwai IQI, suggests that the MPC should begin considering such a move, given that interest rates have remained unchanged since March 2023. He believes there is a reasonable basis to expect an interest rate increase later in the year, although this will heavily depend on the economic performance and inflation trends during that period.

The initial projections for the first quarter's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, standing at 5.3 percent, demonstrate the resilience of the Malaysian economy despite facing global challenges. Simultaneously, inflation is being observed to rise at a controlled pace, with forecasts predicting it will reach 2.5 percent by 2026. The implementation of new tariffs by former United States President Donald Trump also poses a potential risk to Malaysian exports.

Nevertheless, it is expected that this uncertainty will not influence the MPC's decision during the meeting scheduled for May 7th. Furthermore, the increase in global oil prices could exert pressure on inflation, subsequently impacting the country's monetary policy direction. The current interest rate environment is providing support to the residential property market. Properties within the price range of RM300,000 to RM600,000 are experiencing the highest demand, particularly in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, mainland Penang, and Johor.

Johor continues to be a primary focus, exhibiting significant price increases and demand fueled by investment and infrastructure development. The state deserves continued attention as house prices there increased by 6.9 percent last year, the highest among all states, while cross-border investment and infrastructure developments signal continued growth in demand.

With economic indicators remaining stable but facing external risks, the Bank Negara Malaysia's decision later in the year will be crucial in determining the direction of borrowing costs and the momentum of the national property market. The interplay between global economic factors, domestic growth, and inflationary pressures will be key considerations for the MPC. The potential for further increases in oil prices and the impact of new trade policies will also weigh heavily on their assessment.

The residential property market, particularly in key regions like Johor, is sensitive to changes in interest rates and economic conditions. Therefore, the central bank's actions will have a significant ripple effect across the property sector and the broader economy. Monitoring these factors will be essential for investors, developers, and potential homebuyers alike. The dynamic economic landscape requires a careful and considered approach from policymakers to ensure sustainable growth and stability.

The performance of the Malaysian economy in the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of interest rates and the property market





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