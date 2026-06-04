BN to Field More New Faces in Johor State Election

The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is set to field a larger number of new faces in the upcoming Johor state election as part of its efforts to inject fresh air into the state's leadership landscape.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is set to field a larger number of new faces in the upcoming Johor state election as part of its efforts to inject fresh air into the state's leadership landscape.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said that the selection of candidates for the 56 seats in the Johor State Legislative Assembly is now in its final stages. The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the final list of BN candidates for the Johor state election will be announced a week before the nomination day.

The combination of existing leaders and new leadership talent showcased will be able to strengthen the party machinery and increase the confidence of voters in BN. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the UMNO president, said that the selection of candidates will continue to follow the formula of being winnable, likeable by the people, and acceptable to the voters.

The BN is on a journey to strengthen its existing machinery and mobilize party machinery from other states to help with the campaign in Johor. The Johor State Legislative Assembly was dissolved last week by the Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, to pave the way for the 16th state election. According to the law, the Election Commission has a 60-day window from the dissolution of the assembly to hold the state election.

In the 15th Johor state election held in March 2022, the Barisan Nasional (BN) formed the state government after winning 40 out of the 56 seats in the Johor State Legislative Assembly that were contested





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Barisan Nasional Johor State Election Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi UMNO President Johor State Legislative Assembly

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