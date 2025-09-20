BN to Contest More Seats in Sabah State Election

Barisan Nasional (BN) Chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announces the coalition's intention to contest more seats in the upcoming Sabah state election, aiming to expand its influence. BN is also working with a third force to boost its chances and will finalize seat negotiations with Pakatan Harapan after the state assembly is dissolved.

Barisan Nasional , led by chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi , is gearing up for the upcoming Sabah state election with a strategic approach aimed at expanding its presence in the state assembly . Acknowledging the realities of the political landscape and the need to secure a stronger foothold, BN has declared its intention to contest more seats than the 14 it secured in the 2020 state election.

This marks a significant shift in strategy, reflecting the coalition's determination to regain lost ground and increase its influence in Sabah's political arena. The announcement, made by Zahid Hamidi at the state Umno headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, underscores BN's commitment to actively participate and compete in the upcoming election, signaling their proactive approach to the electoral process. The decision to strategically target additional seats demonstrates BN's focus on optimizing its resources and maximizing its chances of success in the face of evolving political dynamics. The commitment to expanding its presence reflects the coalition's belief in its capacity to resonate with voters and secure victories across a wider range of constituencies, positioning BN as a key player in Sabah's political future. \The coalition's strategy extends beyond merely contesting more seats. BN is also actively working with a “third force” in Sabah, indicating a potential for strategic alliances and collaborative efforts aimed at bolstering their electoral prospects. While the specifics of this third force and its composition remain undisclosed, its inclusion suggests a calculated move to broaden its support base and consolidate its position within the state. This move demonstrates a pragmatic approach to navigating the complexities of Sabah's political landscape and reflects a desire to capitalize on potential synergies with other political entities. The identification of the number of suitable seats based on winnability by Umno and BN, further illustrates the meticulous approach taken to identify and target the right constituencies. The decision to defer seat negotiations with Pakatan Harapan until the state assembly is dissolved showcases a calculated and measured approach. This move also implies a strategic understanding of the political landscape and a willingness to avoid unnecessary conflicts or premature decisions that could impact their chances of success. The final decision on seats will be made once the state assembly is dissolved to avoid clashes and ensure a coordinated approach to the electoral process.\Zahid Hamidi's announcement at the state Umno headquarters signifies the strategic importance of Sabah in BN's larger political ambitions. The focus on contesting more seats, in conjunction with alliances, emphasizes the coalition's determination to shape the outcome of the election. While the exact number of seats to be contested remains undisclosed, the intent to contest additional seats, which will be new ones, highlights a proactive approach to expand its influence. The coalition's confidence in securing the support of voters, further demonstrates their optimism and the strategic foundations upon which their efforts are built. The upcoming election, with its deadline of November 11, presents a critical juncture for BN and other political parties in Sabah. The coalition's strategic approach, incorporating the pursuit of more seats, collaborative efforts with the third force, and strategic negotiations, will undoubtedly be put to the test. The outcome of this election will not only shape the composition of the Sabah state assembly but also significantly impact the political dynamics in the state and beyond. The strategic choices made by BN, including the formation of strategic alliances, indicate a nuanced understanding of the political ecosystem and a calculated approach to securing the support necessary for success. The commitment to strategically target additional seats demonstrates BN's focus on optimizing its resources and maximizing its chances of success





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barisan Nasional Sabah Election Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Political Strategy State Assembly

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ensure electoral balance if S’wak gets more seats, says analystAzmi Hassan says dense urban constituencies in Peninsular Malaysia are also deserving of greater representation.

Read more »

Sarawak Legislative Assembly to Expand to 99 SeatsThe Sarawak Legislative Assembly, currently the largest in Malaysia with 82 members, will increase to 99 seats following the passage of a bill. The expansion is driven by the growing population, increased voters due to the lowered voting age, and the state's large geographical size. The Election Commission will now delineate the 17 new seats. This is in line with the Federal Constitution which allows a review of electoral boundaries after an interval of not less than eight years.

Read more »

Bung bills Sabah polls Umno’s ‘final battle’ to reclaim state powerKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has billed the coming 17th state election as the party’s “final battle” to win back the state...

Read more »

Pakatan wants exclusive rights to agreed seats, says Sabah PKR chiefSydneysiders have mixed reactions to the change to Darling Harbour's usual Saturday night fireworks.

Read more »

Ahmad Zahid signals BN-third force pact to maximise winnable seats in SabahKOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today launched the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) Volunteer Squad to help alleviate the burden of...

Read more »

PH Urges BN and GRS to Respect Seat Allocations in SabahPakatan Harapan (PH) is calling on Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to honor seat-sharing agreements in Sabah. Sabah PKR chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud emphasized that neither BN nor GRS should contest seats allocated to PH. Negotiations with BN are nearing conclusion, while talks with GRS are ongoing, with disagreements over seat distribution remaining.

Read more »