BN Leader Defends Johor MB's Stance Against DAP Cooperation Ahead of State Election

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir defended caretaker Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi's decision not to cooperate with DAP, framing it as a principled political stance rooted in Johor's unique political landscape rather than racial sentiment. Zambry emphasized Onn Hafiz's track record of inclusivity and urged focus on state election preparations and economic development.

In Johor Baru, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stepped forward to defend the recent remarks made by caretaker Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi regarding the coalition's refusal to work with the Democratic Action Party ( DAP ).

Zambry clarified that Onn Hafiz's position was based on political principles and considerations, not driven by racial sentiments. He advised against overreaction or excessive criticism, underscoring that the Johor Barisan chairman has consistently acted in the people's interest and is neither a chauvinist nor a racist for declining DAP cooperation. The statement, issued on Tuesday (June 9), stressed that the issue is not about arrogance or an unwillingness to engage with differing political views.

Zambry highlighted Onn Hafiz's administrative record, noting he served all segments of society irrespective of race, religion, or political inclination. He contextualized the remarks within Johor's political landscape, explaining that the state had been under Barisan governance prior to the unity government's formation, and the current stance reflects the mandate and political position championed by Johor Barisan.

Zambry drew a contrast by pointing out that Umno and Barisan have frequently faced criticism, sarcasm, and condemnation from political opponents across various platforms, yet they have not treated such attacks as major issues nor responded with excessive counterattacks. He called on all parties to shift focus toward preparations for the upcoming state election, encouraging the presentation of constructive ideas and solutions for the people while strengthening Johor's economic development.

He further asserted that voters would ultimately judge leaders based on performance, service record, and governing ability rather than divisive rhetoric that offers no benefit to the rakyat. Onn Hafiz had earlier announced, during the launch of Barisan's election machinery on Sunday (June 7), that the coalition would not work with DAP if given the mandate to form the state government. He differentiated Johor's political scenario from the federal level, noting Barisan has never governed alongside DAP in the state.

Separately, unrelated reports mentioned two trawlers being detained in Pulau Redang waters with 1.5 tonnes of fish seized, and psychological bullying being a major focus in Mara's push towards a zero-bullying target





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Barisan Nasional Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi DAP Zambry Abd Kadir State Election Political Stance

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