BN Finalises Johor Candidate List as 'Rumah Bangsa' Initiative Gains Momentum

Barisan Nasional is nearing completion of its candidate selection for the Johor state election, with Chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi citing near-finalised seat talks. The coalition's 'Rumah Bangsa' initiative has attracted a flood of volunteers, particularly from youth (82% of applications). BN contests all 56 seats seeking a dominant win to restore Johor as its 'fixed deposit' stronghold and ensure political stability.

Barisan Nasional (BN) is in the final stages of finalising its candidate list for the upcoming Johor State Election, with seat allocation negotiations among component parties nearing completion.

BN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the list will be confirmed shortly and that he will continue discussions with component parties while in Johor. He made these remarks during a press conference following the launch of the Johor State BN Election Machinery at the EduCity Sports Complex Indoor Stadium. Ahmad Zahid highlighted the 'Rumah Bangsa' initiative as a significant morale booster, noting a strong response from former Umno leaders and young volunteers.

Approximately 82 percent of applications received by the party come from youth, a demographic that includes new voters under the Undi18 policy. He expressed confidence that the combined influence of veteran figures and young voters would secure a decisive victory for BN. BN will contest all 56 state seats, aiming to reclaim Johor as a 'fixed deposit' stronghold. In the 2022 state election, BN won 40 seats, compared to Pakatan Harapan's 12, Perikatan Nasional's three, and Muda's one.

Ahmad Zahid emphasized that a strong mandate is essential to resist experimental politics and opposition-driven vengeance. He asserted that BN's strength stems from its service to all people of Bangsa Johor, countering claims that the coalition is exclusive to a single race. The party aims to prove that Johor's political stability remains anchored in BN's leadership





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Barisan Nasional Johor Election Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Rumah Bangsa Und18 UMNO Candidate List Seat Allocation

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