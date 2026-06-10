BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Upgraded with More Potent Powertrain

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport has been upgraded with a more potent version of the manufacturer's 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid powertrain. This new variant packs 258 PS and 400 Nm, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and on to a top speed of 240 km/h.

The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport has been upgraded with a more potent version of the manufacturer's 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid powertrain.

This new variant packs 258 PS and 400 Nm, sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and on to a top speed of 240 km/h. In comparison, the X3 20 xDrive M Sport makes 190 PS and 310 Nm, doing the century sprint in 7.8 seconds and a 215 km/h maximum.

The X3 30 xDrive M Sport also gets upsized wheels and tyres in the form of 20-inch Style 1036 M bicolour alloy wheels with tyres measuring 255/45R20 in front and 285/40R20 at the rear. Despite the M Sport trim, the X3 30 M Sport continues to use the standard suspension specification, according to BMW. There are however M Sport brakes with calipers in dark blue metallic paint.

Inside, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport gets the M Anthracite headliner, a flat-bottom, three-spoke M Sport steering wheel, front sport seats with active seat ventilation and lumbar support. Interior upholstery for the X3 30 xDrive M Sport is by Veganza perforated synthetic leather in black.

Infotainment continues to be via the BMW Curved Display ensemble that pairs a 12.3-inch driver's instrument display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen display, while the sound system has been upgraded over the six-speaker, 100-watt system of the X3 20 xDrive M Sport. Here, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport gets a 15-speaker, 765-watt surround sound system by Harman Kardon, while smartphone connectivity supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of driving assistance systems, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport gets the Driving Assistant Plus package that is comprised of lane change warning with active steering intervention, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), and the evasion assistant for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians (including when turning and at intersections). Also on are the speed limit display with no-overtaking indicator and pre-warning, attentiveness assistant, rear cross traffic warning with brake intervention, exit warning, rear collision prevention, active cruise control with stop-and-go, and the steering and lane control assistant.

Exterior colours for the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport are Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Dune Grey and Tanzanite Blue. The X3 30 xDrive M Sport is priced from RM358,800, or RM386,700 with BMW Service & Repair Inclusive that includes a five-year servicing and warranty package. The new variant of the X3 30 xDrive M Sport has been met with criticism from some buyers, who claim that it is overpriced and that the interior is plasticky.

One buyer even went as far as to call it a 'trash can on wheels'. Despite this, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport remains a popular choice for those looking for a high-performance SUV





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