BMW 7 Series Receives Major Update with Neue Klasse Tech and Redesigned Interior

BMW has revealed a comprehensive update for the 7 Series, featuring a new design direction, advanced in-car technology with the Panoramic iDrive, enhanced electrification options, and the innovative Symbiotic Drive assistance system. The flagship sedan continues to offer a diverse range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric.

BMW has unveiled a significant update to the 7 Series ( G70 ), moving beyond a typical mid-cycle refresh with the integration of Neue Klasse technologies. This update is part of BMW 's plan to launch 40 new and updated models by 2027.

The revised 7 Series boasts substantial changes in design, in-car technology, and electrification options, maintaining a diverse powertrain lineup including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants. The exterior design adopts a more monolithic and cleaner aesthetic, enhancing the car's road presence. Key features include a flatter kidney grille with Iconic Glow lighting, vertically arranged BMW Individual crystal headlights with new Welcome/Goodbye sequences and a dynamic light carpet, and redesigned taillights with extended graphics.

BMW is also expanding customization options, offering over 500 exterior colors, including new BMW Individual finishes and a Dual Finish paint option. Inside, the most prominent change is the new BMW Panoramic iDrive, featuring a Panoramic Vision display stretching across the windscreen, a 3D head-up display, a 17.9-inch touchscreen, and a standard 14.6-inch passenger screen for entertainment and video conferencing. The rear Theatre Screen remains a highlight, now equipped with an integrated camera for video calls.

Further enhancements include new ambient lighting, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and updated automatic doors with a Soft Close mechanism. BMW introduces Symbiotic Drive, a new assistance system architecture combining driver input with AI-assisted systems. This enables hands-free driving on highways up to 130km/h with navigation guidance, and city driving assistance handling traffic lights, roundabouts, and lane changes. The 7 Series continues to offer a range of powertrains.

Petrol options include the 740 xDrive (294kW/394hp) and 735 (210kW/282hp). The 740d xDrive diesel delivers 230kW/308hp. Plug-in hybrid models, the 750e xDrive (360kW/482hp) and M760e xDrive (450kW/603hp), provide up to 82km of electric range. A third M Performance variant with a V8 engine is forthcoming.

The updated i7 utilizes BMW’s 400V Gen5 eDrive platform with new Gen6 cylindrical cells, increasing energy density by up to 20% and boosting battery capacity to 112.5kWh. DC fast charging is now supported up to 250kW, enabling a 10-80% charge in approximately 29 minutes and adding up to 235km of range in 10 minutes





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BMW 7 Series G70 Neue Klasse Idrive Electric Vehicle Luxury Sedan Symbiotic Drive

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BMW Unveils Updated 7 Series with Neue Klasse Tech and New DesignBMW has revealed a significant update to the 7 Series (G70), incorporating Neue Klasse technologies, a redesigned exterior, advanced in-car tech including the Panoramic iDrive, and expanded customization options while maintaining a diverse powertrain lineup.

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