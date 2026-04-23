Blueprint Needed to End Recurring Fires in Sabah's Stilt Villages

Kalabakan MP Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy calls for a comprehensive federal and state plan to prevent future fires in over-water stilt villages, citing the recent Kampung Bahagia disaster and its impact on state budgets.

The recent devastating fire in Kampung Bahagia , Sandakan, which left over 10,000 individuals displaced, has spurred Kalabakan Member of Parliament, Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy , to advocate for a robust and coordinated national and state-level strategy to permanently address the recurring issue of catastrophic fires in stilt villages built over water.

He argues that the current reactive approach is insufficient and leads to a cyclical pattern of destruction, displacement, and financial strain on state resources. The MP’s call for a comprehensive blueprint underscores the urgent need for preventative measures rather than solely relying on disaster relief efforts after tragedies occur. He believes a detailed, written action plan is not merely desirable, but absolutely essential to safeguard lives and protect property in these vulnerable communities.

Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy specifically pointed to the significant economic impact of these frequent fires. He explained that substantial portions of state development budgets are consistently diverted to provide disaster relief and emergency assistance in the aftermath of these incidents. This redirection of funds hinders progress on long-term development projects and ultimately slows down economic growth within the affected regions.

A proactive fire prevention strategy, he contends, would free up these crucial funds for their intended purposes, allowing for sustainable development and improved infrastructure. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of collaboration between federal and state agencies, as well as local communities, in the formulation and implementation of this blueprint. The plan should not be a top-down imposition, but rather a collaborative effort that takes into account the specific needs and challenges of each stilt village.

This includes understanding the unique construction materials used, the density of housing, and the accessibility of emergency services. Beyond the immediate threat of fire, Andi Suryady also highlighted the interconnectedness of fire risk with other pressing issues within these coastal communities. He specifically called attention to the prevalence of illegal utility tapping, which often creates hazardous electrical conditions and exacerbates the risk of fires.

He also acknowledged the presence of broader social issues that contribute to vulnerability and hinder effective fire prevention efforts. He urged the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to significantly enhance community awareness programs, focusing on fire safety education and responsible behavior. A crucial aspect of these programs, he stressed, is educating residents about the importance of maintaining clear access to critical safety infrastructure, such as fire hydrants.

He issued a stern warning against practices like burying fire hydrants during land reclamation projects, which severely impede firefighting efforts and put lives at risk. The MP’s call for immediate transformation signifies a holistic approach, recognizing that addressing fire risk requires tackling underlying issues of infrastructure, safety regulations, and community well-being. He believes that a long-term, sustainable solution requires a multi-faceted strategy that addresses not only the symptoms but also the root causes of these recurring disasters.

The situation demands a commitment to building safer, more resilient communities that are less vulnerable to the devastating consequences of fire





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Sabah Fire Safety Stilt Villages Disaster Relief Kalabakan MP Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy Kampung Bahagia Fire Prevention Infrastructure Community Awareness

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