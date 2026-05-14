Blind Singer Azmi Saat Calls on Employers to Open Doors for Visually Impaired Workers

Azmi Saat, a popular vocalist and member of Caliph Buskers, uses social media to highlight the capabilities of people with visual disabilities and asks businesses to consider them for employment, sharing a video that shows him sprinting down a staircase despite his lack of sight.

In Petaling Jaya a well‑known singer named Azmi Saat has taken to social media urging employers not to hesitate in offering job opportunities to people with visual impairments.

Azmi, whose full name is Khairul Azmi Muhammad Saat and who is 39 years old, stresses that individuals classified as disabled can perform work competently and lead active lives just like any other citizen. He uses his own experience as a blind person to illustrate that the perception of inability is often based on misconceptions rather than reality.

In a recent post on the platform Threads he wrote that blind people are also energetic, that they take part in sports, and that they can navigate familiar environments with speed and confidence. He added that his own ability to descend stairs quickly was captured in a short video that quickly went viral among his followers





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Disability Inclusion Employment Equity Visual Impairment Blind Athletes Azmi Saat

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