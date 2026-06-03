Blake Lively Seeks Fees and Damages from Justin Baldoni After Settlement in High-Profile Legal Battle

Following a recent settlement, Blake Lively's attorneys are back in court to demand legal fees and damages from Justin Baldoni, arguing his defamation lawsuit was an illegal retaliation under California law. The case stems from Lively's original allegations of inappropriate behavior and a smear campaign by Baldoni, which he denied. While the settlement terms are private, the dispute over costs continues, highlighting the complexities of celebrity legal fights and reputational warfare in Hollywood.

Attorneys representing US actress Blake Lively returned to court in New York on Monday to pursue legal fees and damages from her co-star Justin Baldoni , following a settlement reached last month in their prolonged legal dispute.

The 38-year-old actress's legal team contended that the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, constituted a retaliatory action forbidden under California law. The core of Lively's original complaint, filed in December 2024, alleged that Baldoni-who also directed the film they worked on-had made inappropriate comments about his personal sex life and attempted to modify the movie to include unscripted sex scenes.

Lively further asserted that Baldoni orchestrated a coordinated public relations and social media campaign designed to damage her professional reputation. In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer had filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of extortion and defamation.

However, a federal judge dismissed those counterclaims last year. The presiding judge, Lewis Liman, also threw out some of Lively's initial claims but allowed her central allegation of retaliation to proceed. While the settlement was finalized last month, the specific financial terms and conditions remain confidential. Lively's legal team is now seeking a separate award for attorney fees and additional damages, arguing the original suit was an improper retaliation.

The courtroom proceedings highlighted the complex intersection of entertainment industry disputes, employment law, and reputational harm in the age of social media. Both parties have maintained starkly different narratives throughout the case, with Wayfarer consistently denying any wrongdoing or campaign against Lively. The outcome of this latest hearing could influence how future Hollywood conflicts are litigated and settled, especially regarding the allocation of costs after a confidential agreement





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Wayfarer Studios Defamation Retaliation Lawsuit Settlement Legal Fees Hollywood Dispute Reputation Management California Law

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