Black Hanifah Yearns for AJL Return with Hijab Rindu

Singer Black Hanifah expresses a strong desire to compete again at Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) 40 with his song Hijab Rindu, citing his past success and the longing for the competitive atmosphere. He acknowledges the increasing challenge in the music industry and aims for recognition for his latest track.

Singer Black Hanifah harbors a strong desire to return to the grand stage of Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) 40 with his song Hijab Rindu , a track he believes possesses a unique strength to compete. Black shared that his past triumph in winning the Best Vocal award at AJL 24 has ignited a deep longing for the intense atmosphere and challenges inherent in participating in such a prestigious competition. He expressed his eagerness to once again experience the rigorous work ethic, the late nights and early mornings dedicated to preparation, and the palpable pressure that comes with it.

Having been in a more relaxed phase for some time, Black is keen to reignite that competitive adrenaline. He conveyed these sentiments after his performance on the opening day of the AJL 40 Semi-Finals at Studio TV3, Glenmarie.

Regarding the prospects of Hijab Rindu advancing to the final, the 38-year-old vocalist noted that the song has garnered significant anticipation from fans and those around him, who are confident in its potential to go far. He mentioned that his close associates are particularly hopeful for the song's progression to the final round. For his part, Black is committed to delivering his utmost best, especially after a hiatus from live television performances.

He acknowledged that performing on such a prominent platform is distinct, as the audience arrives with elevated expectations, which naturally creates pressure. However, he felt he managed to deliver a solid performance at the AJL40 Semi-Finals.

Black also candidly admitted that the contemporary music industry presents a more demanding landscape, with the emergence of numerous new artists possessing exceptional vocal capabilities. He pointed to the presence of established talents like Aina Abdul and Ernie Zakri as evidence of the significantly elevated standard of singing today compared to previous eras. He highlighted that the current scene boasts many vocal powerhouses, citing Aina Abdul and Ernie Zakri as prime examples. The competition, he stated, is undeniably fiercer due to their advanced singing techniques.

He observed that while in the past, only a select few might have been able to hit high notes, today, a multitude of singers possess this ability. Despite this, Black views this as a stimulating challenge and refuses to concede defeat. He is determined to give his best, potentially by enrolling in vocal classes to refine his technique, especially as he gets older.

Furthermore, Black expressed his hope that his efforts with Hijab Rindu, a creation by Rudy Nastia and Adi Pawana, will receive recognition, even if it doesn't secure a top prize. His initial goal is for the song to be acknowledged, perhaps in categories such as Best Performance or Best Vocal, with the ultimate outcome resting on the judges' deliberation. He believes that achieving this is not impossible with discipline and consistent adherence to a well-managed routine.





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Black Hanifah AJL 40 Hijab Rindu Music Competition Vocal Performance

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