An analysis of Bitcoin's transformation from a speculative asset driven by the Greater Fool Theory to a regulated, institutional-grade alternative asset class, and the implications of Gresham's Law on its future.

Bitcoin , an 18-year-old digital asset , is increasingly being analyzed as a risk-on alternative asset class-a digital commodity marked by volatility reminiscent of teenage tantrums. In its early days, prominent figures like Warren Buffett criticized it as a non-productive asset, while Bill Gates dismissed it as a manifestation of the Greater Fool Theory .

This theory posits that investors buy overvalued assets expecting even less informed participants to pay more, a dynamic that was once prevalent in crypto markets. Retail investors, often swayed by hype, were labeled "dumb money" by the market.

However, the landscape has transformed dramatically. The market capitalization has grown tenfold to approximately $1.5 trillion, with regulation expanding across over 45 jurisdictions. Institutional participation has surged, reducing retail speculation and halving volatility, making recent years notably calm. Financial products like spot ETFs, perpetuals, and treasury instruments have proliferated, while state-backed miners stabilize the global supply chain.

Price discovery is now highly efficient, occurring within seconds or milliseconds, with futures markets often leading spot markets. The arbitrage window has narrowed considerably. Despite these structural changes, skeptics still draw parallels between Bitcoin and Ponzi schemes, which rely on the Greater Fool logic and lack intrinsic value.

Yet, a Cambridge University study comparing Bitcoin to 1,108 Ponzi schemes from 2008-2023 found that Ponzis typically last only 3.1 years, while Bitcoin has survived nearly two decades, enduring multiple crises with its reputation largely intact. Investors have also become more informed, with symmetric access to data such as exchange quotes, hash price, futures open interest, whale activities, and live market squawks through open-source platforms. This transparency has reduced information asymmetry, making it harder to exploit uninformed participants.

The question arises: where has the "dumb money" gone? The rise and collapse of NFTs exemplifies the shift; after the 2021 frenzy, over 95% of NFTs became nearly worthless, and even iconic assets like the first-ever tweet sold for under $4 after a $2.9 million peak. Similarly, meme coins now dominate speculation with routine pump-and-dump schemes, and prediction markets allow wagering on everything from reality shows to geopolitical events.

While some argue Bitcoin remains a Greater Fool asset, the deeper issue is evolving into a clash between "good money" and "bad money" under Gresham's Law-where one currency inevitably displaces the other in economic circulation. Bitcoin, now a mature digital commodity, may outlast its critics as the global financial system adapts.

Edmund Yong, director of the Generative AI Association of Malaysia and ambassador of the Global Blockchain Business Council, provides this perspective, highlighting Bitcoin's resilience and the need to reassess its role beyond speculative tropes





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