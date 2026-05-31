Birkin International Hotel in Melaka Apologizes for Check-in Chaos and Overbooking Issues

Birkin International Hotel in Melaka issued an apology after a system failure led to overbooking, causing lengthy check-in delays and guest complaints. The management has promised full refunds and compensation to affected guests following reports of chaotic conditions, unclean rooms, and security access problems.

PETALING JAYA: A hotel in Melaka has apologized to guests affected by a check-in issue that sparked complaints. Birkin International Hotel management expressed regret over the problem during the check-in process that forced some guests to wait for extended periods.

According to the statement, the issue stemmed from an unexpected system glitch that caused overbooking, leading to room allocation taking longer than usual.

"We acknowledge the challenges experienced during the recent check-in process and apologize to the guests affected. We have immediately activated a full refund and compensation protocol to assist all affected guests," the statement posted on Facebook today read. Previously, a Facebook post by a user claimed to have encountered various problems throughout their stay at the hotel with their family.

The post alleged that they waited approximately five hours before gaining access to their room despite arriving for check-in on the afternoon of May 29. The user stated that the hotel initially informed them the room was not ready due to unfinished cleaning work, asking them to return several hours later or cancel the booking.

"Due to the delay, the front desk area was chaotic and many guests were dissatisfied. Assistance from management was also difficult to obtain when the incident occurred.

Moreover, the room received was not fully cleaned, the room key card had issues, and there were problems with security access control to the accommodation floors," the user described





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Melaka Hotel Birkin International Hotel Overbooking Check-In Delay Guest Complaints Hotel Apology Compensation System Glitch Room Allocation Hospitality Issues

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