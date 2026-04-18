BINI Electrifies Coachella with Historic P-pop Finale, Capturing Global Attention

P-pop group BINI concluded their groundbreaking Coachella performances with a dazzling finale on the second weekend, marking a historic moment as the first all-Filipino act to grace the festival. Their energetic sets, featuring original P-pop tracks and Tagalog lyrics, garnered significant global attention online and resonated deeply with Filipino fans seeking cultural representation, drawing praise from celebrities and audiences alike.

BINI concluded their significant presence at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with a remarkable performance during the second weekend, captivating a packed Mojave tent. The event drew a diverse audience, including fans from across North America and prominent Filipino celebrities, all united in their support for the P-pop group.

This year marked a historic achievement for BINI, as they became the first all-Filipino musical act to perform at Coachella, gracing the festival's stages over two consecutive weekends. Their performances served as a global platform for original P-pop music, introducing the genre to a worldwide audience. Central to their acclaimed set were popular tracks such as Pantropiko, alongside other fan-favourite singles. The group's performances quickly garnered widespread attention online, becoming some of the most-watched festival sets and significantly boosting international interest in Filipino pop music, extending its reach far beyond the Filipino diaspora. Across both weekends, the eight-member ensemble delivered a meticulously choreographed, high-octane performance. They masterfully showcased a fusion of intricate formations, precisely synchronized dance routines, and strong live vocals, demonstrating their exceptional talent and stage presence. For a considerable number of Filipino fans who traveled specifically to witness the festival, experiencing a full music set predominantly in Tagalog at such a globally influential event felt like a watershed moment for cultural representation. Inside the Mojave tent, the atmosphere was electric, with attendees waving Philippine flags and proudly displaying handmade banners. The group energetically performed their hit songs, thoughtfully varying elements of their setlist to maintain the crowd's engagement and energy levels from the opening notes to the final song. Natasha, a festival-goer from Los Angeles, expressed her satisfaction, believing the second weekend's performance surpassed the first. She highlighted her admiration for the group's styling, stating, "I think the outfits were amazing and, yeah, I’m so happy to see them in person." Bill, a fan who originally hails from the Philippines and flew in from Canada, found the set to be too brief, a testament to its captivating nature. He conveyed that he still had "so much energy" remaining after the finale concluded. Bill mentioned losing his voice early in the performance and expressed his hope for BINI's future success, wishing for "more global festivals and global domination." BINI's concluding performance at Coachella also attracted a constellation of prominent Filipino figures to the Mojave tent, transforming the event into a significant gathering of both fans and notable personalities. Celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, and Kyle Echarri were observed among the audience, seamlessly integrating with other festival-goers as they enthusiastically cheered, captured moments on their phones, and joined in the fervent chants that punctuated the musical numbers. Singer and actor Darren Espanto, who openly shared his enthusiasm for attending Coachella and supporting his fellow Filipino artists, described watching BINI perform on that stage as an exceptionally proud occasion. "I’m super proud of BINI," he remarked following the set. "It’s such a surreal experience hearing Filipino songs, Tagalog songs being sung at Coachella." For Espanto and many other artists, the resonance of Tagalog lyrics across the desert landscape served as a powerful symbol of the progress Filipino performers have made on the international stage. For numerous Filipinos and Filipino-Americans present in the audience, BINI's Coachella finale transcended a mere musical milestone. It represented a profound statement about visibility and the growing importance of representation, celebrating their cultural identity on a global platform. This landmark performance is poised to inspire future generations of Filipino artists and further solidify the presence of P-pop on the world stage





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