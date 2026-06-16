Binance Set to Lose EU License as MiCA Application Faces Rejection

Reuters sources report that Binance's application for an EU-wide MiCA license, filed with Greek regulators, is about to be denied, threatening its ability to operate across the European Union from July.

Binance , the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is poised to lose its ability to serve clients across the European Union within weeks, as its application for a new mandatory license is expected to be denied.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the denial concerns its application to Greece's Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC). This development stems from the EU's newly implemented Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, which require all crypto service providers to obtain an EU-wide license by the end of June 2024 to continue operating legally within the bloc. Without this authorization, Binance would be forced to halt its services to EU customers starting in July.

The HCMC has not publicly commented on the specific application, referencing confidentiality rules. However, a Binance spokesperson stated that the company has been actively pursuing the MiCA license for the past 18 months and believes it has met all relevant requirements. The spokesperson noted that HCMC had completed its review and found the application compliant. This assertion contrasts with the reported impending rejection.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng had previously highlighted Greece as a strategic choice for its European regulatory base, citing the nation's skilled workforce and security profile, and expressed confidence that the application would be resolved by the EU's deadline. This situation underscores the significant regulatory challenges facing major crypto platforms as they navigate a rapidly evolving global compliance landscape.

For Binance, a loss of its EU operational license would represent a massive setback, potentially cutting off a substantial portion of its user base and revenue streams. The outcome may also set a precedent for how stringent the EU's new regime will be in practice, influencing other crypto firms seeking authorization. The交易所 now faces the prospect of either appealing a negative decision or restructuring its European operations to comply through other means, such as partnering with a licensed entity.

The final decision from Greek regulators, and consequently the EU, will have profound implications not just for Binance but for the entire cryptocurrency industry's integration into traditional financial systems





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Binance Mica EU Regulation Cryptocurrency License Rejection Hellenic Capital Market Commission

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