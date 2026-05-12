Bina Darulaman Berhad's Jitra Half Marathon (JHM) 2026 Scheduled for 19 September 2026

Bina Darulaman Berhad (BDB), the organiser of Jitra Half Marathon (JHM) 2026, has announced that this year's edition will take place on 19 September 2026 at Darulaman Park, Jitra, Kedah. With four editions already held since its inception in 2022, JHM 2026 aims to attract over 2,200 domestic and international participants, divided into three main categories of 21km, 10km, and 5km.

ALOR SETAR: Jitra Half Marathon (JHM) 2026, anjuran Bina Darulaman Berhad (BDB) yang kini memasuki edisi keempat penganjurannya, bakal kembali menghangatkan arena sukan larian di wilayah utara apabila dijadualkan akan berlangsung pada 19 September 2026 di Darulaman Park, Jitra , Kedah .

Ketua Pegawai Eksekutif Kumpulan BDB, Che Abdul Khalid Md Din berkata, JHM 2026 kembali mewarnai kalendar acara BDB Leisure Sdn. Bhd. , dengan kali terakhir dianjurkan pada tahun 2023, sebelum edisi 2024 terpaksa dibatalkan berikutan bencana banjir yang melanda negeri Kedah. Menurut beliau, JHM 2026 menyasarkan 2,200 jumlah penyertaan termasuk dari dalam dan luar negara yang akan dibahagikan kepada tiga kategori utama larian melibatkan iaitu 21kilometer (km), 10km, dan 5km.

‘JHM 2026 pada kali ini tampil dengan lebih bergaya dan meyakinkan dengan menawarkan hadiah menarik, termasuk wang tunai serta pelbagai barangan cabutan bertuah kepada para peserta.





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Sport Sukan Half Marathon Running Race Participant Winner Prize Participate Register Medal Gift Memory Advantage Offer Classic Legendary North Borneo Jitra Bada Malaysia Darulaman Kedah Kedah PPBM

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