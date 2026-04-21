BIMB Research Maintains 2026 Auto Industry Forecast Amid Shifting Economic Landscape

BIMB Research projects a total industry volume of 740,000 units for Malaysia in 2026, citing a transition toward a sustainable market phase amid fuel subsidy changes and global economic uncertainties.

BIMB Research has officially maintained its total industry volume (TIV) projection for the Malaysian automotive sector at 740,000 units for the 2026 calendar year. This forecast comes as the industry begins to transition into a more measured and sustainable phase of growth following several years of record-breaking performance. Analysts at the firm noted that while the market is currently navigating a period of normalization, the overall outlook remains neutral due to a lack of immediate upside catalysts that could drive significant expansion in the near term. The current environment is heavily influenced by a combination of shifting consumer sentiments, global geopolitical tensions, and structural adjustments in domestic fuel subsidy policies.

The automotive sales momentum is anticipated to experience a notable cooling effect throughout April. This deceleration follows a significant surge in activity during March, which was largely attributed to the seasonal boost associated with the Hari Raya festivities. Market participants are now bracing for a slower period as the initial post-festive excitement fades. Furthermore, external risk factors are playing a larger role in shaping buyer behavior. Concerns regarding the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict involving the United States and Iran, have introduced a layer of economic uncertainty. This global instability has resulted in elevated oil prices and potential supply chain disruptions, both of which serve to dampen consumer confidence and increase operational risks for automotive players.

A pivotal element in the long-term outlook for the sector is the government's adjustment to fuel subsidy mechanisms. The introduction of the Budi95 initiative serves as a temporary buffer for consumers, yet the decision to reduce the subsidized quota to 200 liters per month starting in April 2026 is poised to create significant ripples. BIMB Research highlighted that this policy shift is expected to exert upward pressure on cost structures across various segments, including logistics, manufacturing, and the sourcing of imported automotive components. Consequently, this increased financial burden on traditional internal combustion engine vehicles may inadvertently act as a catalyst, accelerating the transition toward electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) adoption as consumers seek more cost-effective mobility solutions.

Despite the broader economic headwinds, national automotive manufacturers are expected to remain the primary drivers of industry volume. Their strong positioning in the affordable segment allows them to maintain a degree of resilience even when household budgets are stretched. While the industry is coming off a massive high—having recorded 820,752 units in 2025, which marked the second consecutive year of surpassing the 800,000-unit threshold—the expectation for 2026 is a deliberate normalization. Market observers suggest that while affordability will continue to support volume, the combination of tighter credit environments, reduced purchasing power, and a trend toward downtrading will likely cap the overall potential for growth. Nevertheless, the sector is gradually settling into a more sustainable trajectory, balancing the realities of tighter fiscal policies with the long-term goal of electrification.





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