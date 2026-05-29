Big Caring Group Plans Up to RM3 Billion IPO in Kuala Lumpur by October

Big Caring Group Bhd, Malaysia's largest pharmacy chain, is preparing for an IPO that could raise RM3 billion, making it one of the country's biggest listings in a decade. The offering will involve up to 25.5% of its enlarged capital, with proceeds used for debt repayment and expansion.

Big Caring Group Bhd, the operator of Big Pharmacy and Caring Pharmacy chains, is preparing to list on Bursa Malaysia by October this year in what could be one of the largest initial public offerings in the country over the past decade.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the company aims to raise up to RM3 billion from its Kuala Lumpur listing, as reported by Bloomberg. The IPO would involve offering up to 25.5 percent of its enlarged share capital, with a portion of the proceeds used to pay down debt. If successful, the deal would rank among Malaysia's biggest listings since at least 2014, following Sunway Healthcare Holdings Bhd's RM3.3 billion IPO in March, which included an over-allotment option.

Big Caring operates a network of 626 outlets nationwide, according to its IPO prospectus, and has signaled ambitious expansion plans. The company intends to open between 40 and 50 new retail locations annually over the next three to five years, solidifying its position as Malaysia's largest pharmacy chain. Regional private equity firm Creador Sdn Bhd, which first invested in the pharmacy chain in 2015, currently holds about 34 percent of the company.

In the offering, Creador is selling up to 14.8 percent of its shares, while founders Lee Meng Chuan and Lim Sin Yin continue to hold significant stakes. The IPO is expected to test investor appetite for healthcare and retail stocks in a market that has seen mixed performance. Analysts note that the pharmacy chain's extensive network and strong brand recognition could attract long-term investors, especially given the growing demand for healthcare services in Malaysia.

The listing would provide an exit opportunity for Creador, which has backed the company for nearly a decade, and could pave the way for further consolidation in the pharmacy sector. Big Caring faces competition from other pharmacy chains and online retailers, but its scale and omnichannel strategy may give it an edge. The company has been investing in digital capabilities and supply chain efficiency to enhance customer experience and operational performance.

With the IPO, Big Caring aims to strengthen its balance sheet and fund future growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions. The success of the offering will depend on market conditions and investor sentiment, which have been volatile due to global economic uncertainties.

However, Malaysia's IPO market has shown resilience, with several healthcare and consumer companies listing successfully in recent years. The Big Caring IPO is closely watched as a bellwether for retail and healthcare listings in the region. If the deal proceeds as planned, it could boost confidence in Malaysia's capital markets and attract more companies to go public. The company's prospectus and roadshow presentations will provide detailed financials and growth strategies in the coming months.

Investors will be keen to assess the valuation and growth prospects of Big Caring, given its dominant position in the pharmacy space. The founders, who started the business decades ago, are expected to retain strategic control post-listing. The IPO marks a milestone for the company, which has grown from a single pharmacy to a nationwide network. As Malaysia's population ages and healthcare spending rises, the pharmacy chain is well-positioned to benefit from secular trends.

The listing will also enhance corporate governance and transparency, aligning with best practices for public companies. Big Caring's success could inspire other family-owned businesses to consider IPOs as a way to access capital and professionalize operations. The company's commitment to expanding access to affordable healthcare products and services resonates with the government's agenda to improve public health outcomes. Despite headwinds such as inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions, Big Caring remains optimistic about its growth trajectory.

The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to reduce debt and fund capital expenditure for new stores, technology upgrades, and working capital. Analysts estimate that the company's revenue and profitability have grown steadily in recent years, driven by organic expansion and acquisitions. The pharmacy chain's loyalty program and private label products have helped differentiate it from competitors. With the listing, Big Caring will be subject to stricter reporting requirements and scrutiny from analysts and shareholders.

The company plans to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation and dividend policy. The IPO is expected to attract both institutional and retail investors, given the strong brand recognition and defensive nature of the healthcare sector. Underwriters for the offering include major investment banks, though specific names have not been disclosed yet. The listing timeline may shift depending on regulatory approvals and market conditions.

Big Caring's successful listing would be a testament to the resilience of Malaysia's healthcare industry and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it remains focused on delivering value to customers, employees, and shareholders alike. The future looks promising for Big Caring as it leverages its scale, expertise, and brand to capture opportunities in the dynamic healthcare landscape





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